Inter Miami continue to build squad with signing of defender Jordi Alba

Inter Miami have completed the signing of Jordi Alba on the eve of Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets’ expected debut for the ambitious MLS side.

Formed in 2018 and co-owned by David Beckham, the Florida club are swinging for the fences at a time when they have the worst record in the league. Miami recently completed the game-changing signing of seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi, unveiling him to a packed crowd at DRV PNK Stadium on Sunday. The Herons also introduced Busquets that night, fresh from the Barcelona great completing his own move to South Beach.

The pair are expected to make their highly anticipated debuts from the bench in Friday’s Leagues Cup clash against Mexican side Cruz Azul. Messi and Busquets have now been joined by another former Barcelona star, with Alba linking up with the pair and their former boss Tata Martino in Miami. The 34-year-old left-back ended his long relationship with the Catalans in the summer and joined the team rock-bottom of the Eastern Conference. Alba has signed a contract through the 2024 MLS season, with the club holding an option for the 2025 campaign.

— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 20, 2023