Inter 4-3 Barcelona: Extra-time needed as Inter win 7-6 on aggregate to reach Champions League final

Inter booked their place in the final of the Champions League after a 4-3 extra-time win over Barcelona, going through 7-6 on aggregate.

The teams picked up from where they left off from the first leg, with a high tempo from the off and an end-to-end game. We had to wait until the 15th minute to get the first shot though, which came from Lamine Yamal, but didn't have to wait too much longer for the first goal.

It was Inter who opened the scoring, with their high-press catching Barca cold and Denzel Dumfries raced through only to square the ball for Lautaro Martinez to tap home. Barcelona were in the ascendancy after going behind, and the game became extremely stretched, and Inter again took advantage of the vast spaces given to them as Martinez was sent through on goal only to be scythed down by Inigo Martinez for a penalty. Hakan Calhanoglu converted the spot-kick, and Inter were 2-0 up, just like they were in the first leg. That's how it stayed at half-time, but every knew that the game and tie was far from over despite Inter being two goals ahead. Barcelona came flying out of the traps in the second half and pulled a goal back with the first shot post-break, as Eric Garcia's controlled volley was too good for Inter keeper Yann Sommer in the 54th minute.

ERIC GARCIA PULLS ONE BACK FOR BARCELONA 🤯



There was no chance of stopping a volley this good.#UCLonPrime pic.twitter.com/r0Wg4uQaQ2 — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) May 6, 2025

Only three minutes later and Garcia had another opportunity, this time from a fast break following an Inter corner, and the Spanish right-back was gifted a glorious chance to level things from seven yards out only to be denied by a super save from Sommer. Barca only had to wait a further three minutes to get their equaliser though, with left-back Gerard Martin grabbing his second assist of the game, this time crossing for Dani Olmo to head home. It looked as though there was to be only one likely winner after that, with the visitors dominating proceedings and Inter looking leggy. And that was the case, or at last we thought, when Raphinha fired home at the second attempt in the 88th minute to make it 3-2 on the night to Barcelona and 6-5 on aggregate. It was the first time in the tie that Hansi Flick's side were in front, but the action wasn't done there. Inter were desperate and poured bodies forward, leaving more space for the Spanish side on the counter, and Lamine Yamal was a whisker away from putting the game to bed in the 92nd minute when his effort from the edge of the box clattered the post In that same passage of play, Inter went down the other end, Dumfries out-muscled Garcia and squared the ball across the six-yard box, finding centre-back Francesco Acerbi who converted expertly.

FRANCESCO ACERBI KEEPS INTER ALIVE 😱



His first ever UEFA Champions League goal comes at a crucial moment to level the tie 6-6!#UCLonPrime pic.twitter.com/denwcUUbzb — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) May 6, 2025

The finish was exquisite, and not one to be expected from a player who had never before scored a Champions League goal. 3-3 on the night, 6-6 on aggregate. An incredible tie that was now heading to extra-time. Inter, now buoyed by taking the tie the distance, started the bonus 30 minutes the better, and the home fans only had to wait nine minutes to see their side score a fourth goal on the night. Some excellent work by Marcus Thuram saw him get to the by-line and pull the ball back to substitute Mehdi Taremi who bounced it to fellow sub Davide Frattesi who curled the ball into the bottom corner causing the San Siro to erupt.

DAVIDE FRATTESI PUTS INTER AHEAD IN EXTRA TIME 🤯



Marcus Thuram's excellent play in the box sets up the Italian perfectly to lead the tie 6-5!#UCLonPrime pic.twitter.com/MY4NLvtkSu — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) May 6, 2025