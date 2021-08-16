In-form Kyogo Furuhashi helps Celtic to first-leg victory over AZ Alkmaar

Kyogo Furuhashi scored his sixth Celtic goal in a 2-0 Europa League qualifying victory over AZ Alkmaar in Glasgow.

The Japan forward settled Celtic’s early nerves after a brilliant assist from Tom Rogic, and James Forrest netted a deflected second-half goal to ensure his side take a decent lead into the second leg of the play-off. Celtic were denied a late third amid a dramatic goalmouth scramble but the Dutch side showed enough going forward to suggest the return leg will be far from a formality. The victory made it five in a row for new manager Ange Postecoglou, who brought in the fit-again Liel Abada for Odsonne Edouard. There was no place for Leigh Griffiths among the 11 substitutes.

The visitors had an early penalty appeal but Zakaria Aboukhal went down very easily amid the attention of Stephen Welsh. Celtic had a bigger let-off when AZ skipper Teun Koopmeiners broke down the right and crossed for Vangelis Pavlidis, whose shot seemed destined for the net only for Joe Hart’s toe to divert if off the inside of a post and into the goalkeeper’s hands. Rogic appeared immune to the early shakiness affecting many of his team-mates and he almost put Furuhashi away with a searching through ball before setting up the Japan forward for the opening goal in the 12th minute. The Australian shimmied his way to the byline and crossed for Furuhashi to show his agility and volley home from close range. Celtic pushed for a quick second. Abada and Rogic forced a double save and the same pair both had shots blocked after good wing play from Anthony Ralston. Rogic continued to thread passes and almost got Forrest and Furuhashi in behind. The Scotland winger soon came close with a curling effort that was clawed away from the top corner. There were still occasional threats from AZ and Hart made a good diving stop from Aboukhal after Carl Starfelt had given the ball away. A Welsh header and long-range David Turnbull strike were off target before half-time.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING