Each day we pick out a player and cut through the noise to give analytical, objective insight. Thursday's focus is on Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

Illan Meslier Age: 22

Position: Goalkeeper

Club: Leeds United

Country: France Much has been made of Illan Meslier's credentials over the past three seasons as the youngster has cemented his status as Leeds' number one stopper, closing in on a century of Premier League appearances with 90 under his belt, with reports linking . Aged just 22-years-old, Meslier is a hot prospect, and has been linked with some of Europe's elite so far this January.

With 338 saves over his top-flight career, Meslier certainly has ample experience from which we can draw statistical conclusions as speculation over his future continues. The Frenchman became the youngest keeper to rack up ten Premier League clean sheets in 2021, just 21 years and 54 days old, breaking a Joe Hart record that had stood since 2008. In terms of aerial dominance, the Leeds stopper shows up well on the data, improving year-on-year. He tops the league charts for punches by some margin, with 14 - three clear of next-best Jordan Pickford - meaning he is on course to surpass the 18 he recorded in the 2021/22 season.

Punching seems to be Meslier's default setting given that he lags behind other stoppers in terms of high claims, ranking seventh with 17, but even in this area it looks likely he will better last season's effort of 23. So, he is clearly a commanding goalkeeper who comes for crosses and deals with them well, but his shot-stopping ability has to be questioned. This season, the Frenchman ranks at the wrong end of the table in terms of post-shot expected goals (psxG), which is a metric that measures the likelihood of a goalkeeper saving any given on-target chance he faces, taking into account the placement, power, dip and swerve of the attempt - it even factors in if the ball has been deflected. His psxG this season sits at 26.1, meaning he would have been expected to concede around 26 goals from the on-target attempts he's faced, yet Meslier has conceded 30 goals this season (excluding own goals), so has underperformed. Meslier's psxG difference (psxG - goals conceded excluding og's) stands at -3.9, which ranks fourth worst in the league. Only Dean Henderson (-4.1), Mark Travers (-6.9) and Gavin Bazunu (-8.6) have performed worst than Meslier.