Gundogan's name was published amongst a list of players whose contracts have expired, and whilst it may not mean that the midfielder is set to leave the club, it highlights the uncertainty lingering over his future at the Etihad.

The German international has been at the club since 2016, and was manager Pep Guardiola's first signing after the Catalan coach joined the English champions.

Despite being offered a contract extension by the club, he may yet move on, with a move to Barcelona the most likely destination according to the odds.