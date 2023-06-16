Ilkay Gundogan has been released by Manchester City after seven years at the club. Barcelona are the favourites to sign the German.
Gundogan's name was published amongst a list of players whose contracts have expired, and whilst it may not mean that the midfielder is set to leave the club, it highlights the uncertainty lingering over his future at the Etihad.
The German international has been at the club since 2016, and was manager Pep Guardiola's first signing after the Catalan coach joined the English champions.
Despite being offered a contract extension by the club, he may yet move on, with a move to Barcelona the most likely destination according to the odds.
Odds correct at 1650 (16/06/23)
Xavi's side are 4/9 to secure his services, and talks have been ongoing and contract offers have been made. City are 2/1 to agree a new deal with Gundogan in the summer.
The big spending Saudi league is the third favourite destination according to the market, with Arsenal at 12/1 to continue their spree of signing City players.
A return to Dortmund is at 25/1, the same as PSG, as they look to rebuild following a huge overhaul off the pitch.