Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Royal Ascot
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Ilkay Gundogan celebrates his FA Cup final double v Man United at Wembley

Ilkay Gundogan next club odds: Released by City, Barcelona favourites

By Sporting Life
16:47 · FRI June 16, 2023

Ilkay Gundogan has been released by Manchester City after seven years at the club. Barcelona are the favourites to sign the German.

Gundogan's name was published amongst a list of players whose contracts have expired, and whilst it may not mean that the midfielder is set to leave the club, it highlights the uncertainty lingering over his future at the Etihad.

The German international has been at the club since 2016, and was manager Pep Guardiola's first signing after the Catalan coach joined the English champions.

Despite being offered a contract extension by the club, he may yet move on, with a move to Barcelona the most likely destination according to the odds.

Ilkay Gundogan to sign for before 3rd Sep 2023 (via Sky Bet)

  • Barcelona - 4/9
  • To stay at Man City - 2/1
  • Any Saudi Premier League team - 9/1
  • Arsenal - 12/1
  • Dortmund - 25/1
  • PSG - 25/1

Odds correct at 1650 (16/06/23)

Xavi's side are 4/9 to secure his services, and talks have been ongoing and contract offers have been made. City are 2/1 to agree a new deal with Gundogan in the summer.

The big spending Saudi league is the third favourite destination according to the market, with Arsenal at 12/1 to continue their spree of signing City players.

A return to Dortmund is at 25/1, the same as PSG, as they look to rebuild following a huge overhaul off the pitch.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS