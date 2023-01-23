Each day we pick out a player and cut through the noise to give analytical, objective insight. Monday's focus is on Iliman Ndiaye.

Age: 22

22 Position: Forward

Forward Club: Sheffield United

Sheffield United Country: Senegal Iliman Ndiaye's star performances have helped to guide Sheffield United to a commanding position in the Sky Bet Championship promotion race. They sit 13 points clear and feel like certainties to go up, despite the fact we haven't yet hit February. The forward has ten goals in 28 appearances - 26 of which have been starts - while also contributing a significant seven assists. A total of 17 goal involvements from 11.38 expected (xGI) underline his remarkable direct impact. Yet the Blades' ability to score at a high rate means that Ndiaye's goals have only made up 21% of their overall contribution - although counting assists as well moves him up to a more sizeable 36%.

His overall play makes him a leader in a side who have established themselves on the level above the large majority of their rivals in England's second-tier. Looking at per game averages, Ndiaye leads the Blades in successful dribbles (1.9), times fouled (1.5), and assists (0.3) - while occupying second for shots (1.8) and fourth for key passes (1.1). Going one step further, no player has completed more dribbles in the Championship this season - an eye-catching element of his game that sits nicely alongside the direct goal involvement.