Each day we pick out a player and cut through the noise to give analytical, objective insight. Monday's focus is on Iliman Ndiaye.
Iliman Ndiaye's star performances have helped to guide Sheffield United to a commanding position in the Sky Bet Championship promotion race. They sit 13 points clear and feel like certainties to go up, despite the fact we haven't yet hit February.
The forward has ten goals in 28 appearances - 26 of which have been starts - while also contributing a significant seven assists. A total of 17 goal involvements from 11.38 expected (xGI) underline his remarkable direct impact.
Yet the Blades' ability to score at a high rate means that Ndiaye's goals have only made up 21% of their overall contribution - although counting assists as well moves him up to a more sizeable 36%.
His overall play makes him a leader in a side who have established themselves on the level above the large majority of their rivals in England's second-tier.
Looking at per game averages, Ndiaye leads the Blades in successful dribbles (1.9), times fouled (1.5), and assists (0.3) - while occupying second for shots (1.8) and fourth for key passes (1.1).
Going one step further, no player has completed more dribbles in the Championship this season - an eye-catching element of his game that sits nicely alongside the direct goal involvement.
One of the biggest outgoing Championship transfers in recent seasons was Arnaut Danjuma's departure from Bournemouth to Villarreal. Both players have similar outputs when comparing with Danjuma's final Bournemouth campaign.
Ndiaye's 1.9 dribbles figure is met by Danjuma's 1.8, while the Blades forward's 1.5 fouled number is slightly better than Danjuma with 1.3. Just 0.05 separates the pair's xG/95 tally.
Danjuma had Champions League experience prior to his season in the Championship, alongside boasting a better wealth of senior football. Ndiaye is still at the early stage of his career, yet the potential is there to hit the highest of heights in the near future.