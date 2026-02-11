Hull vs Chelsea predictions, tips, best bets and FA Cup preview

Football betting tips: Premier League 2pts Liam Delap to score anytime at 6/5 (bet365) 1pt Estevao to score anytime at 11/5 (William Hill) 1pt Estevao 1+ assist at 4/1 (Boylesports) 1pt Pedro Neto 1+ assist at 10/3 (Boylesports) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 19:45 GMT, Friday TV: BBC One and TNT Sports 1 Live odds, form and stats

Liam Rosenior takes his new side, Club World Cup champions Chelsea, to one of his old stomping grounds in Hull, where he impressed as a young coach but was bizarrely sacked after a 70-point season saw them miss out on the play-offs by just three points. A 'difference in football philosophy' was the reason for his dismissal. Rosenior has gone from strength to strength since and now leads one of world football's biggest clubs, Hull meanwhile still reside in the Championship. The Tigers avoided relegation by the skin of their teeth last season, goal difference seeing them survive, while this season they sit in a lofty fourth spot.

✅ @JoesterT - "We've got to start taking them seriously"

❌ @JAKEOZZ - "All the data metrics have them as a bottom four team"



A difference in opinion on Hull's promotion chances.#hcafc pic.twitter.com/NNpDTWI79q — Sporting Life FC (@SportingLifeFC) January 22, 2026

I'll keep pointing towards the data though, which has Hull as the third worst team in the league according to expected points, while only bottom side Sheffield Wednesday have a worst defensive process than the Tigers (1.77 xGA per game). Don't be surprised to see Hull slide between now and the end of the season should their process remain the same, as they continue to be out-created on a regular basis, for now though they have to find a way to stop Chelsea's attack. If the Tigers concede so many chances to second tier opponents, how will one of the Premier League's best do? One that has generated a whopping 2.58 xG per game in league, Champions League and FA Cup matches under Rosenior? While Charlton are at the other end of the Championship, Chelsea did put five past them at the Valley with a much-changed team in Rosenior's first game in charge in the FA Cup third round. A repeat wouldn't be a surprise, and it's 8/1 the Blues hit the Tigers for five, but if the visitors are expected to score a fair few we should chance some players. Rosenior should rotate some of his stars, with Cole Palmer especially unlikely to feature here unless needed, while Joao Pedro could be given a rest too, meaning former Hull striker LIAM DELAP should get the nod up front, and he looks a big price at 6/5 TO SCORE ANYTIME. It hasn't quite happened for Delap since moving to Chelsea from Ipswich, scoring just three goals since arriving, but his game time has been limited, and he always gets a couple of good chances when he's on the field.

In 715 Premier League minutes he's netted just once from chances equating to 3.56 xG, with that a healthy per 90 average of 0.45. Across all competitions he's played just under 1000 minutes and is averaging 0.40 xG per 90, a figure that is up on last season's 0.32. He'll get chances again here against a porous Hull defence, and odds-against for a striker of a top Premier League side to who are 1/3 to win to score in the match looks large. The brace is 7/1 with bet365 which could be a runner with super sub especially in play, should Delap get replaced by Joao Pedro or Marc Guiu. PEDRO NETO's sub appearance in midweek was eye-catching for one reason: the sensational in-swinging crosses he was putting in again and again with his left foot from the right wing. I expect him to start on Friday and we should see more of the same, which makes his 1+ ASSIST price of 10/3 value. In 26 minutes against Leeds he put in five sumptuous crosses and racked up 0.22 expected assists, while over the season the Portuguese winger is averaging 0.26 xA per 90, and he will be a thorn in Hull's side here. There is also the added bonus that Neto will likely be on in-swinging corners for the Blues, and given Hull top the charts for conceding the most set-piece xG in the Championship, that could be another avenue to success for this bet. Finally, we'll hope ESTEVAO starts on Friday as he looks a big price to both SCORE ANYTIME at 11/5 and provide 1+ ASSIST at 4/1 and we'll back both.