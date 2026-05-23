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Striker Oli McBurnie sends Hull to Premier League

Hull beat Middlesbrough in Championship play-off final to win promotion to Premier League

Football
Sun May 24, 2026 · 1h ago

Hull have been promoted to the Premier League after Oli McBurnie's 95th-minute goal secured a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough in the Championship play-off final.

With a tight encounter looking destined for extra time McBurnie pounced on an error from Boro keeper Sol Brynn to prod home a loose ball from close-range and send the travelling Tigers support wild.

For Boro it means their long-wrangling build-up, which saw them lose in the semi-finals to Southampton before Saints were expelled after being found guilty for spying, was ultimately for nothing.

Hull's promotion comes very much against the odds.

They were written-off all season, priced as 7/1 outsiders to be promoted ahead of the play-offs - the biggest of all 12 clubs contesting the EFL's end-of-season showpiece.

A return to the top flight ends a nine-year absence from the Premier League, a period in which they relegated to League One.

Only 12 months ago they narrowly avoided dropping into the third tier again, surviving only on goal difference, and since then have had to deal with a transfer embargo.

But the arrival of Sergej Jakirovic as manager has transformed their fortunes and they will now play among English football's elite for the first time since 2016/17.

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