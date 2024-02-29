Sporting Life
Leeds

Huddersfield vs Leeds betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By James Cantrill
14:03 · FRI March 01, 2024

Football betting tips: Championship

1pt Leeds to win to nil at 9/5 (Betfair, Paddy Power)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

PASTE INTO URL >>> https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&aff=688&dcmp=SL_ACQ_ACQBXG30

Kick-off time: 12:30 GMT, Saturday

TV channel: Sky Sports Football

Home 19/4 | Draw 16/5 | Away 11/20

It sounds odd considering they lost but the 3-2 defeat at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday could genuinely be the perfect result for Leeds.

Yes, they were knocked-out of the FA Cup, but after beating Leicester in their last league game, the chances of a Championship title race have gone from none to slim.

It means the cup competition has slipped down their priority list of Daniel Farke, not that he has ever been one for cup competitions anyway.

He rotated against Chelsea, those subbed in gave a great account of themselves, key players were rested, none of the big hitters were injured and United’s elimination means there’s no unnecessary congestion in the schedule as we approach the business end of the campaign. A win-win even though they lost.

It is back to league duty on Saturday where Leeds take on Huddersfield.

André Breitenreiter got off to a winning start for the Terriers as he took charge of his game at Vicarage Road where a Danny Ward brace ensured a late turnaround.

What are the best bets?

LEEDS boast a great attack and a solid defence, it’s this combination that has seen them reel in the Foxes at the top of the division.

No Sky Bet Championship side has conceded fewer goals than Leeds (27) and only a handful have scored more times then their tally of 64.

Their patchy away form looked to be their Achilles heel in the first half of the campaign, Farke’s men had lost more games (6) on the road then they had won (5).

Farke

Since the turn of the year though, Leeds have won each of their four away league games, scoring 10 goals in the process and not conceding a single goal.

In fact, they have not dropped a point in 2024, that is nine games, 27 points and it is why backing LEEDS TO WIN TO NIL appeals against Huddersfield.

BuildABet @ 50/1

  • Leeds to win
  • Patrick Bamford to score 2+ goals
  • Matty Pearson to be shown a card

CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet

Bamford

Matty Pearson only has three cards to his name this term, but should have his work cut out against Georginio Rutter and Crysensio Summerville as the pair draw an average of 4.1 fouls per game.

Patrick Bamford has netted five times in the league this season, four of which coming in six starts. Though he is yet to hit a brace, he is amidst a real purple patch.

Team news

After the birth of his child, Sorba Thomas has returned to training this week and could be in contention to start this weekend.

Ward’s brace against Watford should also be enough to see him break into the starting line-up at the expense of Josh Koroma. Ben Wiles also staked a strong claim to start at Vicarage Road.

The Terriers will be without Michal Helik, Oliver Turton, Josh Ruffels, Jaheim Headley and Rhys Healey on Saturday though.

After resting and rotating in the cup, Farke will go full strength in North Yorkshire.

Ilia Gruev is unavailable due to injury which could see the versalite Archie Gray continue in midfield after a dominating display against Chelsea. Gray had been playing at right back so Connor Roberts will fill that void, he netted the equaliser last Friday vs Leicetser.

Elsewhere, Daniel James and Willy Gnonto compete for the spot on Leeds left hand side but I think Farke will favour the latter from the off.

Predicted line-ups

Huddersfield: Nicholls; Pearson, Lees, Nakayama; Kasumu, Matos, Hogg, Rudoni, Spencer; Burgzorg, Ward

Leeds: Meslier; Roberts, Ampadu, Rodon, Firpo; Gray, Kamara; Gnonto, Rutter, Summerville; Bamford

Match facts

  • Huddersfield Town have lost their last three league games against Leeds United – they had won three in a row against their Yorkshire rivals before this.
  • Leeds have won three of their last four away league visits to Huddersfield (L1), losing the other 2-1 in 2016- 17 under Garry Monk.
  • This is the eighth consecutive league meeting between Huddersfield and Leeds at the John Smith’s Stadium in which both sides have a different manager to the previous game: 2009-10 (Clark Grayson), 2012-13 (Grayson &amp; Warnock), 2013-14 (Robins McDermott), 2014-15 (Powell Redfearn), 2015-16 (Lillis Evans), 2016-17 (Wagner Monk) and 2019-20 (Cowley Bielsa).
  • Leeds United are looking to win five consecutive away league matches for the first time since between February and April 2001 in the Premier League.
  • Only Ipswich (25) have won more points from losing positions than Leeds in the Championship this season (20).

Odds correct 1105 GMT (01/03/24)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

