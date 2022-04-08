Joe Rindl returns and is backing Luton to do the business away to Huddersfield in the Championship with his best bet and preview.

Though Huddersfield Town sit in third place in the Championship at the time of writing, their position as automatic-promotion-chasers is a little fortunate. Infogol’s expected points table suggests the Terriers should actually be in 12th place with their expected goals performance, and, if they keep to the same underlying form, are forecast to just scrape into the play-offs in sixth. Their expected goal difference of -1.1 is dwarfed in comparison to Luton’s positive 14.4.

On the pitch, Huddersfield aren’t having a nice time of it, having lost two out of their last three and three of their last five. And excluding their 1-0 win over Hull City in which their opposition had 10 men for over 45 minutes, Huddersfield have lost the expected goals battle in each of their past three fixtures.

Luton Town on the other hand fully justify their position in the top six at the time of writing even if they are in the midst of a mini blip. Nathan Jones’ side have drawn their past two matches, including a disappointing 1-1 with struggling Peterborough in which the Posh scored an 87th-minute equaliser. However, the Hatters have still maintained their four-match unbeaten run and have tasted victory in six of their last 10. They also have the fifth best away record in the league, having won eight and drawn five of their 20 matches on the road this season.

Essentially, the league table should not fool you in this match-up. Luton are a far better side than Huddersfield. The visitors score 10 goals in their past four games and have managed to find the net in each of their past 10 games. Huddersfield however have been blunt in attack as of late, managing just one goal across their last 270 minutes of football.

They also have a poor record against the top six, in their recent meeting at home to Bournemouth they were heavily beaten 3-0, losing on xG 0.29 to 1.82. LUTON should be backed with confidence in this one. CLICK HERE to back Luton to win with Sky Bet

Huddersfield v Luton best bets and score prediction 1pt Luton to win at 9/4 (Bet 365, Unibet) Score prediction: Huddersfield 0-2 Luton (Sky Bet odds: 14/1) Odds correct at 1400 GMT (08/04/21)