Darren Moore

Huddersfield: Darren Moore sacked by Championship strugglers

By Sporting Life
13:43 · MON January 29, 2024

Huddersfield have sacked manager Darren Moore after just three wins from 23 matches in charge.

The Terriers drew 1-1 at fellow strugglers QPR on Sunday and lie 21st in the Championship, three points above the relegation zone.

Huddersfield owner and chairman Kevin Nagle told the club website: “We have to make this decision to give us the best chance of maintaining our Sky Bet Championship status come the end of the season.

“Darren is a fantastic man, and he has worked tirelessly since taking the job back in September. I know I speak for everyone at the club in wishing him the very best for the future.

“We appointed Darren on the strength of his credentials as a manager, but it is now clear that this has not worked as we envisaged and hoped.

“There have absolutely been mitigating circumstances, such as the high number of injuries that Darren has had to cope with, but we have still not seen enough on the pitch in terms of results or the direction of travel in playing style and performances.

“I believe that our current squad is capable of more, particularly on the back of the work we have carried out in this transfer window, and we’re quickly moving to identify the right person to lead them through a crucial period of the season. We hope to make that managerial appointment soon.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

