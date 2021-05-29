Next Crystal Palace manager odds: Eddie Howe new favourite

Eddie Howe is the 6/4 favourite to be the next Crystal Palace manager after turning down the Celtic job.

Former Bournemouth boss Howe had long been considered the front runner to replace Neil Lennon at Celtic, who left at the end of February. However, Celtic have now been forced to turn their focus elsewhere after the Englishman was unable to secure the backroom team he wanted to take with him to Parkhead.

Next Crystal Palace manager odds (via Sky Bet) Eddie Howe - 6/4

Sean Dyche - 5/2

Steve Cooper - 5/1

Frank Lampard - 6/1

Nuno Espirito Santo - 8/1 Odds correct 2100 BST (29/05/21)

Initially, Burnely manager Sean Dyche was heavily fancied to take over at Selhurst Park, but that looks unlikely to happen now. Dyche, 49, has just one year left on his current contract with the Clarets and claimed he is 'flattered by the links' despite remaining focused on his task at Turf Moor."I have always maintained the same thought, eventually things in football change," said Dyche. "But I have been saying that since our first promotion. "Links come up and I am always flattered by any links at any level of football because I respect the whole of football."