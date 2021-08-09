How to bet on football: A beginner's guide

Sporting Life's guide on how to bet on football, including vital insight on how to identify value and ultimately beat the bookmakers.

A large proportion of the British population have placed a bet at one time or another in their life, and with the advent of online bookmakers, betting is becoming an increasingly popular pastime. The old cliché remains though. There’s only ever one winner; the bookies. But is that really the case? And if so, why? This article is not a cheat-sheet for how to win at football betting, but rather an informative guide designed to give you the best possible chance of beating the bookmakers.

How to pick winners The first, and potentially most critical, error punters make when betting on football is not understanding the probabilities involved. This may sound complicated and mathsy, but it really isn't. If we imagine Manchester City are taking on Manchester United at the Etihad, most punters’ initial reaction, or gut instinct, would be to bet on City because they are the better team and they are at home. However, as counterintuitive as it may seem, and this is really important, long-term betting is not about picking which team will win, but rather identifying which team has a larger probability of winning than the bookmakers are implying. What we need to do is work out how likely we think Manchester City are to win this match, and how likely Manchester United are to win this match. If this match was played 10 times over, how often would you expect City to beat United?

