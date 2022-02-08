Jarrod Bowen is the name on everyone's lips and his tremendous form has been crucial for the Hammers, but can he get them over the line in the race for Europe?

When Jarrod Bowen scored against Leicester in West Ham United's most recent fixture, all he needed was two touches. One to set the ball down from a long pass from Issa Diop, and the second touch a shot to put it past Kasper Schmeichel. That was Bowen's eighth goal of the season and a pleasantly familiar sight for Hammers fans who have enjoyed a scintillating campaign from the Englishman. With that goal, Bowen is now level with Michail Antonio as the club's top-scorer, and appears a safe bet to reach double figure for both goals as well as assists this year. A top four push is very much on David Moyes' mind, and though he could not get a striker in the January window, Bowen could very well be the solution to his problems.

Bowen the most in-form Englishman Widening the scope across the top five leagues, it is clear to see why Bowen is being talked about so much. With eight assists to add to his already impressive eight goals, Bowen's total of 16 goal contributions is better than any English forward across the top five leagues.

To put his numbers into better context, only Mohamed Salah's total of 25 goal contributions betters Bowen's 16. It is therefore no surprise that Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of his. All those goal contributions have come at timely opportunities as well for the Hammers this season. Before the 2-2 draw against Leicester, it was his goal that temporarily lifted West Ham into fourth spot in a 1-0 victory over Watford at home. And on the days that he isn't getting in on the scoresheet, Bowen is a key assist maker. In West Ham's reverse fixture against Watford, he got two assists in a 4-1 victory over the Hornets. After scoring eight goals and making five assists in 20/21, Bowen looks on course to comfortably eclipse that record this season. Predatory instinct inside the box Usually favouring his left-foot, Bowen manages to use it to devastating effect in the final third, especially in and around the box. Bowen's exploits with his left-foot have been so effective that fans have dubbed him 'Arjen Bowen', after the famous Dutch winger Arjen Robben. There are striking similarities in the way both players move about the pitch and attack the penalty box to score goals.

What's encouraging to see is that he does not share Robben's tendency to shoot from range, though he does not mind the occasional shot to test the keeper or score a wonder-goal. As his shot-map depicts, Bowen has been able to arrive in high-value areas inside the box to get shots away and score goals as well. When West Ham are attacking, he can almost become a second striker for Antonio to rely on and a secondary target for crosses from either flank. Bowen is currently averaging 0.38 xG per 95 minutes, and creating chances worth 0.20 xA per 95. His excellent performance in both of those metrics place him a cut above the rest outside the Premier League's big six, excluding strikers.

High up the Premier League ranks alongside another hot property Raphinha, Bowen certainly makes a good case for being one of the league's most effective attackers. More than just goals and assists How Bowen gets his goals and assists is also worth noting. Combining clever movement between the lines and linking up with his team-mates with releases from the half-spaces, it's clear that Bowen is more than just goals and assists. The Englishman's 117 penalty area touches are only bettered by the likes of Antonio, Cristiano Ronaldo, and the elite set of attackers from both Manchester City and Liverpool. This just goes to show that he is able to cause problems for defenders in more ways than one. Combining with the industrious Vladimir Coufal on the right, Bowen puts in a defensive shift of his own off the ball.