Age: 24

24 Position: Central midfielder

Central midfielder Club: Lyon

Lyon Country: Algeria

It feels a bit silly to think that Houssem Aouar is still just 24, for those football fans who have known of his talents, he seems to have been around the professional scene forever now.

Currently in his seventh and possibly final season at Lyon, Aouar's time at the club seems to be coming to an end.

The midfielder, who recently declared for Algeria, has his contract expiring at the end of the season and a renewal seems unlikely.

The 22/23 season has been one plagued by injuries and fitness issues for Aouar, resulting in him playing just over 500 minutes in Ligue 1.

He also fell out of favour in the summer with previous boss Petr Bosz, resulting in him being frozen out of the side. Though his injury issues this season may cause some teams to back off, there is no doubting his immense creative talents as a midfielder.