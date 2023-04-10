We aim to pick out players and cut through the noise to give analytical, objective insight with the latest focus on Lyon star, Houssem Aouar.
It feels a bit silly to think that Houssem Aouar is still just 24, for those football fans who have known of his talents, he seems to have been around the professional scene forever now.
Currently in his seventh and possibly final season at Lyon, Aouar's time at the club seems to be coming to an end.
The midfielder, who recently declared for Algeria, has his contract expiring at the end of the season and a renewal seems unlikely.
The 22/23 season has been one plagued by injuries and fitness issues for Aouar, resulting in him playing just over 500 minutes in Ligue 1.
He also fell out of favour in the summer with previous boss Petr Bosz, resulting in him being frozen out of the side. Though his injury issues this season may cause some teams to back off, there is no doubting his immense creative talents as a midfielder.
The Algerian is primarily an offensive number eight type player, who can also play as the creative number 10 if necessary.
A huge net positive in possession of the ball, Aouar's ability to find spaces with his passing is impressive to say the least. He also has the ability to engage his markers in 1v1 duels before releasing the pass to team-mates in more dangerous areas.
On top of all his creative talents, Aouar also has an eye for a goal, scoring six times last term in France's top-flight.
All these factors make him a perfect fit for any top level club looking for a midfielder who can bring a spark.
Manchester United have been linked, and it could be the ideal destination for the midfielder.
Erik ten Hag has tended to use Bruno Fernandes more often than not in that number ten spot in his team, but Aouar may be an excellent player to provide competition to 31-year-old Christian Eriksen.
There are some similarities between the two for sure, and if Aouar can overcome his injury issues, he will certainly be an excellent squad depth option for ten Hag with that creative profile.