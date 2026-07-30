Hibernian vs Motherwell predictions, tips, best bets and Scottish Premiership preview

Football betting tips: Scottish Premiership 1.75pts Nathan Lowe to score anytime at 7/4 (General) 0.75pt Lowe to score 2+ goals at 11/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 16:30 BST, Sunday TV: Sky Sports Football Live odds, form and stats

Two of Scotland's European representatives kick off their league campaigns on Sunday as Hibernian welcome Motherwell to Easter Road. The Hibs away faithful certainly weren't liking it as they were surprisingly beaten by Kosovo outfit Malisheva in the first leg of their Conference League encounter but they turned things around with a 4-1 victory a week later. Motherwell's clash with Faroese side Havnar Bóltfelag was far more straightforward in a 5-0 aggregate success so confidence will be relatively high in both camps ahead of this meeting. The Well needed a positive showing as they look to build following previous boss Jens Berthel Askou's departure for Toulouse in the summer. He had guided them to a wonderful 25/26 campaign in which they finished fourth, playing really good football which gained the results it deserved. Alfred Johansson is in following a two-and-a-half year spell with Norwegian club Rosenborg. He was sacked back in May after returning just one win in their first seven games of the new campaign.

Motherwell appointed ex-Rosenborg boss Alfred Johansson

For those who love to chuck out a random fact in the pub, former Norwich midfielder Alex Tettey was appointed the interim boss to replace him, but Johansson wasn't unemployed for long as he secured the Motherwell position a month later. We can't take much from their Conference League outings mainly based on the fact they were 1/7 to win the home leg and 4/7 away. The positive mainly being that they got the job done. Hibs' defeat can now be put down to a bad evening rather than what is likely to be any long-term problems given the second leg showings so I remain confident that they can have another positive season - that includes a solid enough start on Sunday. One thing you can point towards is David Gray needing to get a little bit more out of this Hibernian attack. The loan arrival of Nathan Lowe will be one way of trying to achieve this as he's shown his potential despite his young age, netting 15 in 22 League Two appearances for Walsall in 2024/25 before being recalled by parent club Stoke.

Nathan Lowe has already shown promising signs at Hibernian

LOWE's floating around the 7/4 mark TO SCORE ANYTIME here which looks a solid price on the Hibs number nine, as is the 11/1 for 2+. He struck in that Conference League win on Thursday night. You can certainly praise his work rate and showing across the 80 or so minutes he was on the pitch but also point to the fact he should have found the net more than once. That, though, perhaps an indicator of his confidence at the moment. So too is the fact he's made clear his desire to finish top of the Premiership scoring charts. Despite the fact he's only 20 years of age, Lowe's featured in 77 games across the three divisions of the EFL. The majority of his 24 goals came during that half-season spell at Walsall but the wealth of experience already will help massively during his time in Edinburgh. Rather than take a Hibs win at a price of just above even money, siding with Lowe to be involved in the goals provides more appeal.