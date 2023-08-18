Hibernian face Aston Villa in Europa Conference League after seeing off Luzern

Hibs progressed 5-3 on aggregate to secure a Europa Conference League play-off against a Villa side captained by former Easter Road hero John McGinn, who was part of their 2016 Scottish Cup-winning team.

Youan fired Hibs into an early lead and set up Boyle to level the tie on the night in the 73rd minute, soon after Luzern had got within one goal on the aggregate score.

The play-off first leg has been scheduled for next Wednesday at Easter Road because Hearts are in action across Edinburgh on Thursday.

Under UEFA rules, the match will kick off at 5.45pm so it does not clash with Champions League qualifiers.