Unai Emery has transformed Aston Villa

Hibernian face Aston Villa in Europa Conference League after seeing off Luzern

By Sporting Life
08:23 · FRI August 18, 2023

Hibernian set up a glamour tie with Aston Villa after goals from Elie Youan and Martin Boyle earned a 2-2 draw against Luzern in Switzerland.

Hibs progressed 5-3 on aggregate to secure a Europa Conference League play-off against a Villa side captained by former Easter Road hero John McGinn, who was part of their 2016 Scottish Cup-winning team.

Youan fired Hibs into an early lead and set up Boyle to level the tie on the night in the 73rd minute, soon after Luzern had got within one goal on the aggregate score.

The play-off first leg has been scheduled for next Wednesday at Easter Road because Hearts are in action across Edinburgh on Thursday.

Under UEFA rules, the match will kick off at 5.45pm so it does not clash with Champions League qualifiers.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS