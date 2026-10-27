Hearts vs Rangers predictions, tips, best bets & Scottish Premiership preview as Derek McInnes returns

2pts Min-su Kim to score or assist at 5/4 (bet365)

However, it will be water of a duck's back for the experienced gaffer who will relish the chance to break the Jambos's 18-month unbeaten home league record he was so integral to last season.

With Shankland and Devlin both out injured, the Tynecastle ire will be focused solely on McInnes.

Midfield favourite Cammy Devlin then rubbed salt into the wounds by also heading west along the M8 to Ibrox.

They had just seen manager Derek McInnes and captain Lawrence Shankland both controversially jump ship for Rangers ; a bitter pill for the Jambos to swallow having suffered final day championship heartache just a few weeks earlier.

When the Scottish Premiership fixtures were released in June this matchday was immediately circled on the calendars of Hearts supporters.

Rangers come into this match in rude health despite trailing leaders Celtic by four points.

They are undefeated in eight league matches which includes the 1-0 away victory against their bitter Glasgow rivals. The previous week they also defeated the Bhoys 3-0 in the quarter-final of the Premier Sports Cup.

But it's an early home defeat to now-bottom club Hibs and two away draws which sees them in second place.

Their forwards, including the increasingly impressive winger MIN-SU KIM, will be desperate to take advantage of a vulnerable Hearts defence.

The injury ravaged backline performed admirably during the 2-0 win over a goal-shy Motherwell side on Sunday.

The match saw Ugandan forward Rogers Mato play at right-back having been at left-back days earlier against Mo Salah’s Trabzonspor in the 2-0 UEFA Conference League defeat.

This came after a 7-1 humiliation to Celtic the week before in which individual mistakes and gaping spaces in transition were ruthlessly taken advantage of by the champions.

Despite comfortably sitting in third spot, Wouter Vrancken’s men have only managed three clean sheets in their opening ten matches.

Gers star Min-sun did everything but score or assist during an electrifying display in the 4-0 win over St Johnstone on Saturday.

He's really started to find his feet in the hustle and bustle of the Scottish game and the South Korean can benefit from some potential home hospitality TO SCORE OR ASSIST at 5/4.

Key Hearts defensive midfielder LAURENT MENDY has been slowly nurtured back to fitness with this huge game in mind.

He came off the bench against The Steelmen and managed to get 30 minutes into the legs.

The former Forest Green man has already scored three times, had goals ruled out after VAR reviews and been unlucky with strikes being deemed own goals.

He notched against Celtic during the aforementioned humbling before coming off with a knock at half-time.

The 6’ 3” Frenchman is a big threat at set-pieces and also has a technically impressive strike on him.

The price of 8/1 TO SCORE ANYTIME is far too generous to ignore.

As mentioned, Rangers already have had two away draws this season.

Coupled with the formidable Hearts home record and powder keg atmosphere, I see the DRAW as the most likely outcome, something both sides would ultimately take before kick-off.

And at decent odds of 11/4 it's very acceptable for us too.