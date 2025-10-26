Hearts move eight points clear with 3-1 win over Celtic but can they win the Scottish Premiership?

Powered by the investment of Brighton chairman Tony Bloom and philanthropist James Anderson, plus the work of Jamestown Analytics who have unearthed several gems for manager Derek McInnes, Hearts had made a sensational start to the campaign prior to Sunday's clash with the champions.

Victory, and a resounding one in the end, leaves fans and punters alike wondering if the Old Firm dominance might be about to end after 40 years, with Hearts having won eight and drawn one of their nine games so far.

Bookmakers certainly rate it a possibility at 6/4 generally, that's from a pre-season 25/1. Some punters however managed to bag three-figure prices around the time that Bloom acquired a 29% stake in the club back in June.

Bloom, the professional gambler who has overseen the remarkable rise of Brighton, predicted that Hearts could finish second this season but win the title within a decade. Known for his shrewd understanding of markets, he might just have underestimated the potential of his side on this occasion.

Celtic remain favourites at 4/6, with Rangers 10/1 in places despite being 13 points adrift. The Scottish Premiership may once again be a two-horse race but it's Hearts, not Rangers or even Celtic, who are galloping clear almost a quarter of the way into the season.

The last side from outside of Glasgow to win the Scottish Premiership was Aberdeen in 1985. Hearts' fourth and most recent title success came a quarter of a century before that. Can they do the unthinkable and end the Old Firm hegemony?

Scottish Premiership odds (via Paddy Power)

Celtic - 8/13

Hearts - 6/4

Rangers 10/1

100/1 bar

Odds correct at 2050 GMT on 26/10