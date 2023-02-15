Stefan Bajčetić stole the headlines with a Player of the Match performance in the Merseyside derby, but will his rise save Liverpool's season? Sam Maguire investigates.

“Since (he) started playing with us, he's our best player, maybe. Hopefully he stays with that confidence and just keeps going." Mohamed Salah was sure to direct all of the praise the way of Stefan Bajčetić following Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Everton on Monday night. The 18-year-old was deployed in an unfamiliar role by Jurgen Klopp at Anfield as he filled in for the injured Thiago Alcantara on the left side of a midfield three, yet still managed to impress in what was arguably his best outing for the Reds. Brilliant Bajčetić Jurgen Klopp even made a reference to this in his post-match press conference. “We put him [Bajčetić] in a new position; you have to ask him actually, I don’t think he ever played the position before. He came here as a kid as a centre-half, played now the six for us in a few games and tonight as an eight and in a lot of moments a double-six, did extremely well. It was quite a good performance, to be honest.” In what was his fifth successive start for the Reds and his third in the Premier League, the 18-year-old looked like a seasoned veteran in the Merseyside derby. Bajčetić may have previously been used as the anchor in midfield, the deepest of the three in place of Fabinho, but he looked right at home on the left side.

He was the only midfielder to retain his place in Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI following the 3-0 loss to Wolves. Thiago was ruled out with a hip injury while Naby Keita was dropped to the bench to make way for the returning Jordan Henderson and the man he had previously replaced in the team, Fabinho. Heading into the game, the talk was how Everton’s midfield three of Idrissa Gueye, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Amadou Onana would be too much to handle for the lacklustre Reds following their impressive showing against Arsenal. Bajčetić was more than up for the middle-third battle though. He recovered the ball on five occasions, made two interceptions, won all of his aerial duels and was involved in 11 ground duels. He was also fairly progressive in possession, completing 50% of his dribbles and 50% of the long passes he attempted. He also finished with a pass success rate of 77% in general having also created two chances on the night in what was a Player of the Match performance.

Stefan Bajcetic v Everton:



89 mins played

51 touches

26 acc. passes

2 key passes

1 shot on target

5 duels won

2 tackles

1 clearance



Player of the Match ⭐️



On his second PL start at Anfield.



And still just 18 years old.



Brilliant performance in Liverpool's midfield.#LIVEVE pic.twitter.com/ql5TT4NMAe — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) February 13, 2023

Youngster undroppable It caps off what has been a meteoric rise this season. Bajčetić only moved to Merseyside in December 2020. According to reports, the Reds pipped rivals Manchester United to the youngster's signature, agreeing to pay Celta Vigo £224,000 for his signature. He was part of the pre-season team and his cameos in midfield caught the eye. However, few envisaged him having such a transformative impact on this Liverpool team this season. With players out of form and the Reds resisting the urge to delve into the transfer market in January, Bajčetić was given the opportunity and he’s made sure to take full advantage. There have been reports that claim Thiago has mentored Bajčetić - their fathers Mazinho and Srdan Bajčetić played together at Celta - and acclimatisation to the first-team squad has been eased by a closely-knit Spanish-speaking group also featuring Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Milner. He penned a new long-term deal in January and given Liverpool’s track record of re-upping deals every few months to reward their youngsters, it would not be a surprise to see him getting improved terms this summer. All-round game looks solid The club would be smart to do so. Having filled in for Fabinho, he stepped into the shoes of Thiago against Everton and did not look out of place. Though he played the role differently, with the Liverpool No6 acting as a controller when he’s on the left of a three, Bajčetić was more of a Gini Wijnaldum in the sense he wasn’t as involved but his actions benefited the team. The No43 was responsible for just 6% of the total passes attempted by the Reds on the night, significantly down on the 12% Thiago was responsible for in the loss to Wolves. Bajčetić 's average was much more in line with Wijnaldum’s (7%) and this did change the dynamic.

With the midfielders not having as much of the possession, the full-backs were much more involved. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson were responsible for 28% of the team’s passes against Everton, up from the 20% against Wolves. Bajčetić facilitated that. But he was much more progressive in his approach when he was in possession. Whereas Wijnaldum would keep it simple, the Vigo-born midfielder was looking to get the ball into the final third. Bajčetić seemed to take what was good about both Wijnaldum and Thiago when playing on the left for Liverpool and combine it. He balanced out their styles and this in turn saw the Reds look much more balanced than they have this season. Bajčetić moved ahead of young teammates This could well be why he got the nod in midfield ahead of Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho. In games earlier this season, Klopp shuffled Henderson to the left (a role he isn’t comfortable in) to accommodate Elliott on the right and that could’ve been an option against the Toffees. He could’ve given Carvalho an opportunity given the German tactician did say he thought the former Fulham youngster could play as a No8.