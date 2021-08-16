Sporting Life
Liverpool's Harvey Elliott suffers serious injury
Liverpool's Harvey Elliott suffers serious injury

Harvey Elliott suffers serious injury in Liverpool's win over Leeds

By Sporting Life
19:26 · SUN September 12, 2021

Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott suffered a serious injury as his side cruised to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Leeds.

The home side played the final half an hour with 10 men after substitute Pascal Struijk was sent off for his challenge on Elliott, who received lengthy treatment before being stretchered off.

Struijk and Elliott collided in a full-blooded challenge and the Liverpool midfielder was left in agony.

Mohamed Salah reacted quickly, calling the attention of the officials towards Elliott.

Elliott, 18, posted a picture of himself with thumbs up on Instagram before full-time, writing: “Thank you for the messages guys! Road to recovery. YNWA."

Liverpool were in complete control of the match prior to the red card.

Mohamed Salah scored his 100th Premier League goal as he turned home Trent Alexander-Arnold’s trademark low cross in a one-sided first half, Fabinho struck five minutes into the second and Sadio Mane added a deserved late third to extend Liverpool’s unbeaten start.

Mohamed Salah scores his 100th Premier League goal against Leeds
ALSO READ: Is Salah on course to become the greatest player in the Premier League era?

