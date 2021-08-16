Harvey Elliott suffers serious injury in Liverpool's win over Leeds

The home side played the final half an hour with 10 men after substitute Pascal Struijk was sent off for his challenge on Elliott, who received lengthy treatment before being stretchered off.

Struijk and Elliott collided in a full-blooded challenge and the Liverpool midfielder was left in agony.

Mohamed Salah reacted quickly, calling the attention of the officials towards Elliott.

Elliott, 18, posted a picture of himself with thumbs up on Instagram before full-time, writing: “Thank you for the messages guys! Road to recovery. YNWA."