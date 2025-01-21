It is safe to say Harvey Elliott’s 2024/25 campaign hasn’t really gotten going.

A broken foot in September kept him out until November and he’s since been limited to just two starts for Liverpool - one in the Carabao Cup and one in the FA Cup. He’s made one substitute appearance in the Champions League and eight in the Premier League for a combined 67 minutes across the two main competitions. There was talk recently that he could soon depart in search of first-team football with reports claiming Brighton and Borussia Dortmund were keeping tabs on the 21-year-old.

Exclusive: #Brighton + #Borussia Dortmund among the clubs keeping tabs on Harvey Elliot, with his lack of minutes under Arne Slot alerting Premier League and Bundesliga clubs to monitor his future over next two transfer windows. More here: https://t.co/OzHTtF6aQx #lfc #bvb #bhafc pic.twitter.com/kQLeHAG21Q — Lyall Thomas (@SkySportsLyall) January 9, 2025

He went on to say Premier League and Bundesliga clubs were monitoring his situation at Anfield. After his cameo against Brentford on Saturday, Elliott made his stance clear when speaking to the press. "Liverpool is my club, Liverpool is my team. I want to fight for my place, fight for my position in the team. I am going to do what it takes and help the team out when it’s possible. "It’s down to me to put in the effort, the hard work, the desire, to achieve that. I am not going to give up. I am going to keep fighting and who knows what might happen." He also confirmed that he had spoken with Arne Slot about what he might need to do to force his way into his plans. "It’s just friendly conversations: ‘Is there anything I need to show you to get more game time? Is there anything I need to work on specifically?’ We have had those conversations. It’s not just me, it’s other lads as well who maybe haven’t played as much as they want probably doing the same thing. I need to keep my head down and wait for my opportunity. "I was out with an injury at the start of the season. I don’t expect to come in and play straight away. I want to help my team out as much as I can. Help the club out. Do everything I can."

Harvey Elliott and Arne Slot

When asked where he believes he must improve, the former Fulham youngster responded: “Physically. If you look at the team now and the sprint distances we are doing, the constant ratting around...I feel like I can improve it a little bit more. We have players in the team who are unbelievable at it. In terms of Darwin, Curtis (Jones), people like that, constantly pressing, constantly running around. “It is something that I can do but I need to get into a rhythm of doing it and making it effective. Not just doing it for the sake of doing it. I was brought on to hopefully win the game and I am happy to have played a part.” Elliott didn’t just play a part in the win. He was instrumental in the Reds picking up all three points against the Bees. The plaudits will go the way of Darwin Nunez for his stoppage time double, but Elliott was the game-breaker. He was the difference-maker. He played 10 minutes at the Gtech Stadium and attempted just eight passes (with a 75% success rate). So he wasn’t heavily involved, but he made his moments matter.

He wasn’t bombarding the Brentford goal. His teammates had done that all game. The Reds finished having taken 37 shots. The man he replaced, Dominik Szoboszlai, had seven shots. He smashed the woodwork with one effort in the first half. By comparison, Elliott had zero efforts during his brief stint on the pitch. He impacted the final third in a different manner entirely. Instead of looking to force a goal. He looked to create a moment. And he did just that.

In the above example, a picture just prior to the opener, he could’ve simply passed the ball to Mohamed Salah on the Liverpool right. Or he could’ve cut back inside and looked to clip in a cross to the back post. He doesn’t though. He instead waits with the ball before sliding an outside-of-the-foot pass into the path of Trent Alexander-Arnold. The full-back then has two attempts at putting the ball across the face of the goal and is successful the second time around. The Elliott pass is the difference-maker. He backs himself to execute what is a tricky ball. It isn’t an easy one either given he’s playing it with the outside of his left foot. But he does it and Liverpool break the deadlock. He made it happen.

There’s another example of Elliott’s guile in the build-up to Liverpool’s second. Here, he could slide the ball into the path of Jones who has made a run between the two defenders. It’s the pass they’re all expecting as you can see from Mark Flekken’s starting position between the sticks. He’s ready to race out to close down the angle. This pass would’ve been fine. Jones would’ve likely latched onto it and had an effort. He likely would’ve been thwarted by Flekken given the angle.

But Elliott shows great awareness. He knows Brentford players are tracking the Jones run and he can see that Darwin has peeled away into space in the penalty area. He plays a pass to the No9 who can take a touch before lashing it past Flekken. It is an underrated pass and shows what type of player he is. Few others would’ve spotted it. Again, it’s him making it happen. He wants to play the key pass. He wants to create something for Liverpool. Szoboszlai can be the brawn for the Reds. Elliott can be the brains. Having both in the same squad is a huge positive that few other teams in the Premier League can boast. The 21-year-old can play a key role for Slot in the final few months of the season if given the opportunities that someone of his talents deserve.