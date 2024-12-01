Harry Kane out ‘for the time being’ after hamstring tear

Harry Kane will be sidelined “for the time being” after suffering a minor hamstring tear, his club Bayern Munich have announced.

The England striker was forced off after only 33 minutes of Bayern’s 1-1 draw with Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Speaking after the game, manager Vincent Kompany said Kane did not believe the injury to be serious and would have a scan to learn the extent of the problem.

Harry Kane suffered a small muscle fibre tear in his right thigh during yesterday's match against Borussia Dortmund. After an examination by our medical department, Kane will be sidelined for the time being.

An update on Sunday morning on the club’s website read: “Harry Kane picked up a minor muscle strain in his right hamstring in FC Bayern’s Bundesliga match at Borussia Dortmund yesterday. “This was confirmed by a scan carried out by the FC Bayern medical unit. Bayern will therefore be without Kane, 31, for the time being.” Kane has enjoyed another strong start to the season with the German giants, scoring 20 goals in 19 games in all competitions.

A little muscle strain so just time to recover now.