It is 103 days since the 29-year-old drew level with Wayne Rooney’s record by scoring a penalty against France, but that night is best remembered for him missing his second spot-kick in a quarter-final exit.

Kane bounced back from that disappointment in historic fashion in Naples, where he lay the ghost of Al Khor to rest by striking from the spot to become England’s leading goalscorer in a 2-1 win against Italy.

The skipper’s 54th goal came after Declan Rice opened the scoring during a superb first-half display that Jack Grealish should have added to in stoppage time.