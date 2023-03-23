Sporting Life
England's Declan Rice and Harry Kane celebrate

Harry Kane breaks England scoring record in historic win in Italy

By Sporting Life
21:58 · THU March 23, 2023

Harry Kane became England’s all-time record goalscorer as Gareth Southgate’s side put their World Cup frustration behind them and kicked off European qualification with a win at reigning champions Italy.

It is 103 days since the 29-year-old drew level with Wayne Rooney’s record by scoring a penalty against France, but that night is best remembered for him missing his second spot-kick in a quarter-final exit.

Kane bounced back from that disappointment in historic fashion in Naples, where he lay the ghost of Al Khor to rest by striking from the spot to become England’s leading goalscorer in a 2-1 win against Italy.

The skipper’s 54th goal came after Declan Rice opened the scoring during a superb first-half display that Jack Grealish should have added to in stoppage time.

Italy were a pale imitation of the side that beat England in the Euro 2020 final, but returned from the second half rejuvenated and quickly pulled one back through debutant Mateo Retegui.

Roberto Mancini’s vastly-improved Azzurri pinned the visitors back and Luke Shaw’s sending-off for two bookings in quick succession made for a nervy final 10 minutes at the dilapidated Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

But the visitors managed to hold out for victory in this hard-fought Group C opener, representing England’s first win away to Italy since 1961 as Southgate became just the third man to rack up 50 wins in charge.

