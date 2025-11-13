Greece vs Scotland tips, predictions, best bets and World Cup qualifying preview

Somehow Scotland are level on points with Denmark at the top of Group C and already guaranteed a play-off spot with two World Cup qualifiers remaining. By Steve Clarke's own admission, they don't especially deserve it.

Despite being completely dominated by Greece when these sides met at Hampden last month, Scotland won 3-1. They backed that up with a 2-1 victory over Belarus that Clarke described as one of the worst performances of his six-year reign.

To take qualification to a winner-takes-all clash in Copenhagen on Monday, with it safe to assume the current group leaders will make light work of Belarus, Scotland will surely have to play much better than they managed during the last international break.

Don't count on it. Throughout Clarke's period at the helm the Tartan Army have tended to grind their way to success. If they are to become the first Scotland team to reach the World Cup since 1998, it's unlikely to be pretty.