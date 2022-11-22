The Glazers bought United in 2005 in a £790million leveraged buyout, and had been unpopular with fans even before last year’s moves to join a breakaway European Super League.

A statement from the club said: “Manchester United plc announces today that the company’s board of directors is commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives for the club.

“The process is designed to enhance the club’s future growth, with the ultimate goal of positioning the club to capitalize on opportunities both on the pitch and commercially.

“As part of this process, the board will consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the company.”

