92nd placed Gillingham welcome Premier League Leicester in the FA Cup this weekend. James Cantrill previews the game picking out his best bet.

Football betting tips: Premier League 1pt Youri Tielemans anytime goalscorer at 16/5 (Betfair Sportsbook, Paddy Power) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

An illustrious competition, renowned for captivating the imagination, the FA Cup did not disappoint last season as upsets were rife. In eight of the 32 games, lower league sides prevailed. National League North's Kidderminster Harriers win over Reading some four leagues their superior was the pick of the bunch, other highlights include Boreham Woods win against Wimbledon and Cambridge's triumph v Premier League Newcastle. League Two Swindon scored against champions Manchester City, and their play off rivals ran Middlesbrough close. Chesterfield scored at Stamford Bridge, Morecambe found the net v Spurs as did Shrewsbury at Anfield. Gillingham may prop up the 4th tier, some 80 places below Leicester, but will draw some inspiration from those results last January.

Despite winning the competition in 2021, during his time with the Foxes, Brenden Rodgers has been known the shuffle his deck in the third round, particularly against lower league opposition. In his first season at the King Power he made 10 changes then eight in his second and nine last season before his side were eventually thumped by Nottingham Forest. They are yet to suffer an early elimination under Rodgers, winning those three games by an aggregate score line of 10-1. Gillingham boss Neil Harris does not seem to be a huge believer of the magic of this competition, making wholesale changes like his counterpart. Although I have tried, I just cannot find an excuse to get the hosts onside for a big price. Instead, backing YOURI TIELEMANS to SCORE ANYTIME is the play, his price with Betfair and paddy Paddy Power is considerably bigger then anywhere else. CLICK HERE to back Youri Tielemans anytime goalscorer with Sky Bet The midfielder is not enjoying his best stint at the club but has found the net four times this campaign, including one in their most recent cup game against MK Dons.

The Belgian international has scored in half of his eight appearances in this competition, including one at Wembley as his side lifted the trophy. If he does get the nod at Priestfield Stadium he class should show, after all this is a player that graced the Champions League at just 16-years old.