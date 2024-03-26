Georgia in first major tournament after qualifying for Euro 2024

Georgia will make their first appearance at a major tournament after securing their place at Euro 2024 with victory over Greece in Tbilisi.

Penalties were needed to separate the two sides after a goalless draw across 120 minutes, and midfielder Nika Kvekveskiri had the honour of scoring the decisive spot kick.

And here is that winning penalty with the scenes that followed…

pic.twitter.com/oDJpHlqZTh — Tom Carnduff (@TomCarnduff) March 26, 2024

Despite going into the game as outsiders - with Greece at 4/6 with most bookmakers to qualify - the hosts limited their opponents to no shots on target in normal time. The main action from the game saw substitute goalkeeper Giorgi Loria sent off after tempers boiled over at the half-time whistle, with the home side unhappy with the treatment of star forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

"A Final with an edge - it has been furious, it has been frantic!" 🗣️



Tensions boil over at the half-time whistle in this heated #EURO2024 Play-Off Final between Georgia and Greece 😡 pic.twitter.com/gIsbFojPlk — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) March 26, 2024

Neither defence was truly tested despite a lively contest, in which a boisterous capacity crowd were cheering on their side. Both teams missed a penalty each across their first three, but when Giorgos Giakoumakis failed to convert with Greece's fourth, it opened the door for Kvekveskiri to roll the ball into the bottom corner for victory. Georgia will line up in Group F at Euro 2024, alongside Turkey, Portugal and Czechia.