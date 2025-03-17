Gennaro Gattuso gets in heated argument with Croatian pundit following defeat

Gattuso, now in charge of Croatian top-flight outfit Hajduk Split, argued with the club's former midfielder Josko Jelicic after witnessing his side lose 3-0 to Rijeka - a result which knocked them off top spot.

The Italian manager snubbed a handshake from Jelicic when joining the MaxSport team following the full-time whistle, instead waving it away before greeting the other panelists.

'I don't have respect for you'

That led to a furious exchange between the pair with the Hajduk boss clearly agitated by Jelicic's previous comments.

"I don’t shake hands with you as you speak too much," Gattuso said.

"You speak too much and you don't have respect for the people. You played football, you understand, so you know very well the situation.

"You always speak very bad. I don't have respect for you. You speak very bad."

While it is unclear which comments sparked the reaction from the World Cup winner, Jelicic defended his stance by claiming "you played very badly" when switching from English to Italian.