Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Royal Ascot
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
News
Tips
Transfer Centre
Euro 2020
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Genaro Gattuso into favouritism to be new Tottenham boss
Genaro Gattuso into favouritism to be new Tottenham boss

Next Tottenham manager odds: No clear favourite after Gattuso to Spurs is called off

By Sporting Life
08:25 · FRI June 18, 2021

Genaro Gattuso, who left Fiorentina by mutual consent earlier in the day, was the new favourite to be the next Tottenham head coach, but reports this morning suggest he won't be the new coach..

Gennaro Gattuso left his role as head coach of Fiorentina after just 23 days in charge, and was immediately installed as odds on favourite for the Tottenham job after their talks with Paulo Fonseca had broken down.

The 46-year-old former Rangers midfielder was appointed La Viola coach on May 25 but he and his agent Jorge Mendes had reportedly been in dispute with the club over which players he is allowed to sign, making him free to talk to clubs.

Next permanent Tottenham manager odds (via Sky Bet)

  • Genaro Gattuso - 3/1
  • Erik ten Hag - 5/1
  • Julen Lopetegui - 6/1
  • Roberto Martinez - 9/1

Odds correct at 0820 BST 18/06/21

After being 2/5 yesterday, Gattuso has drifted to 3/1 to be the next Tottenham manager.

Erik ten Hag, who signed a new contract with Ajax last month, shortened from 9s into 5s as a result of Gattuso's drift, while Sevilla head coach Julen Lopetegui also shortened in the betting from 9s to 6s.

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez, who has just secured passage to the round of 16 at Euro 2020, had been rumoured to have had discussions with Tottenham this summer, and is 9/1 to take the Spurs job.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org..

Like what you've read?

Most Read Football

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Football Tips