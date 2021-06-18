Next Tottenham manager odds: No clear favourite after Gattuso to Spurs is called off

Genaro Gattuso, who left Fiorentina by mutual consent earlier in the day, was the new favourite to be the next Tottenham head coach, but reports this morning suggest he won't be the new coach..

Gennaro Gattuso left his role as head coach of Fiorentina after just 23 days in charge, and was immediately installed as odds on favourite for the Tottenham job after their talks with Paulo Fonseca had broken down. The 46-year-old former Rangers midfielder was appointed La Viola coach on May 25 but he and his agent Jorge Mendes had reportedly been in dispute with the club over which players he is allowed to sign, making him free to talk to clubs.

Next permanent Tottenham manager odds (via Sky Bet) Genaro Gattuso - 3/1

Erik ten Hag - 5/1

Julen Lopetegui - 6/1

Roberto Martinez - 9/1 Odds correct at 0820 BST 18/06/21

After being 2/5 yesterday, Gattuso has drifted to 3/1 to be the next Tottenham manager. Erik ten Hag, who signed a new contract with Ajax last month, shortened from 9s into 5s as a result of Gattuso's drift, while Sevilla head coach Julen Lopetegui also shortened in the betting from 9s to 6s. Belgium manager Roberto Martinez, who has just secured passage to the round of 16 at Euro 2020, had been rumoured to have had discussions with Tottenham this summer, and is 9/1 to take the Spurs job.