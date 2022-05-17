Bowyer was appointed as Richie Wellens’ replacement on an interim basis in March last year before signing a two-year deal in May after opting not to return to his post as Derby’s Under-23s boss, but has parted company with the club following a meeting on Tuesday.

After joining Salford in May 2021, Bowyer led the side to 21 wins from his 54 games in charge, ultimately finishing seven points off the play-offs this term.

A statement on the Ammies’ website said: “A meeting was held earlier today and the club has made the decision to terminate Gary Bowyer’s contract along with assistant manager Billy Barr.