Gary Bowyer could not guide Salford to the League Two play-offs
Gary Bowyer: League Two manager sacked by Salford City

By Sporting Life
17:10 · TUE May 17, 2022

League Two club Salford City have sacked manager Gary Bowyer following a 10th-placed finish in the league this season.

Bowyer was appointed as Richie Wellens’ replacement on an interim basis in March last year before signing a two-year deal in May after opting not to return to his post as Derby’s Under-23s boss, but has parted company with the club following a meeting on Tuesday.

After joining Salford in May 2021, Bowyer led the side to 21 wins from his 54 games in charge, ultimately finishing seven points off the play-offs this term.

A statement on the Ammies’ website said:A meeting was held earlier today and the club has made the decision to terminate Gary Bowyer’s contract along with assistant manager Billy Barr.

“The club would like to thank Gary and Billy for their hard work over the last season, and we wish them all the best for their future roles within football.

“An announcement regarding the role of first team manager will be made in due course.”

Salford, whose shareholders include former Manchester United stars David Beckham, Nicky Butt, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Gary and Phil Neville, finished 10th in League Two, seven points adrift of the play-off places after winning just two of their last seven games.

Michael Appleton, who was the year below the famed ‘Class of ’92’, has been strongly linked with the post after leaving Lincoln following the last game of the season.

