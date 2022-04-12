Sporting Life
Gareth Bale could be set for a return to Spurs
Gareth Bale could be set for a return to Wales

Gareth Bale next club odds: Cardiff into joint-favourites to sign Real Madrid star

By Sporting Life
16:35 · TUE April 12, 2022

Cardiff have been cut from 6/1 into 6/4 to be Gareth Bale's next club, with the Welshman's ongoing issues at Real Madrid remaining unresolved.

Bale's time at Real Madrid has certainly been tumultuous, and after spending the 2020/21 season on loan at Tottenham, the Wales captain looks to be eyeing up a permanent return to Britain, and more specifically, to his native Wales.

Spurs remain in contention to land the signature of the four-time Champions League winner though, currently joint-favourties with Cardiff to be Bale's next club.

Bale is out of contract with the Spanish giants in June 2022, though matching his salary, which is thought to be in the region of $33 million annually, would be a big ask for either club.

Gareth Bale next club odds (via Sky Bet)

  • Cardiff, Tottenham - 6/4
  • Newcastle - 8/1
  • Any MLS Club - 10/1
  • Rangers, Southampton - 16/1

Odds correct 1630 (12/04/22)

Cardiff currently sit in 17th position in the Sky Bet Championship, but the arrival of Bale would be a huge boost for a club who have languished since their relegation back to the second tier in 2019.

According to reports, Bale was considering retirement from professional football if the Wales national team fail to qualify for the 2022 FIFA Qatar World Cup, but his Robert Page's men remain in contention as they await their World Cup play-off final against either Scotland or Ukraine.

The reward for the winner is a spot in Group B, alongside England, Iran and the USA.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS