Cardiff have been cut from 6/1 into 6/4 to be Gareth Bale's next club, with the Welshman's ongoing issues at Real Madrid remaining unresolved.
Bale's time at Real Madrid has certainly been tumultuous, and after spending the 2020/21 season on loan at Tottenham, the Wales captain looks to be eyeing up a permanent return to Britain, and more specifically, to his native Wales.
Spurs remain in contention to land the signature of the four-time Champions League winner though, currently joint-favourties with Cardiff to be Bale's next club.
Bale is out of contract with the Spanish giants in June 2022, though matching his salary, which is thought to be in the region of $33 million annually, would be a big ask for either club.
Odds correct 1630 (12/04/22)
Cardiff currently sit in 17th position in the Sky Bet Championship, but the arrival of Bale would be a huge boost for a club who have languished since their relegation back to the second tier in 2019.
According to reports, Bale was considering retirement from professional football if the Wales national team fail to qualify for the 2022 FIFA Qatar World Cup, but his Robert Page's men remain in contention as they await their World Cup play-off final against either Scotland or Ukraine.
The reward for the winner is a spot in Group B, alongside England, Iran and the USA.
