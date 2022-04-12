Bale's time at Real Madrid has certainly been tumultuous, and after spending the 2020/21 season on loan at Tottenham, the Wales captain looks to be eyeing up a permanent return to Britain, and more specifically, to his native Wales.

Spurs remain in contention to land the signature of the four-time Champions League winner though, currently joint-favourties with Cardiff to be Bale's next club.

Bale is out of contract with the Spanish giants in June 2022, though matching his salary, which is thought to be in the region of $33 million annually, would be a big ask for either club.