Galatasaray vs Manchester United betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Manchester United's recent form is massively papering over the cracks. Six wins from their last nine games in all competitions would deceive many into thinking they are clicking into gear, but that couldn't be further from the truth. A mixture of good fortune and a kind schedule has seen them pick up results, but they are there for the taking if up against a team capable of doing so.

Erik ten Hag's side are in a desperate situation in the Champions League, bottom of the group and pretty much in win-or-bust territory as they visit Galatasaray, with the Turks currently third in Group A and also searching for a win in this clash that would give them an excellent chance of advancing. The hosts beat United in the reverse game, causing them all sorts of problems with their attacking firepower.

What are the best bets? The first bet of this preview will be a simple GALATASARAY TO WIN. They pushed Bayern Munich close in both clashes in the group stage, while showcased their attacking firepower with a 3-2 victory at Old Trafford.

Wilfried Zaha celebrates scoring at OId Trafford

United's performances have been shocking in general this season, and defensively they remain extremely vulnerable, highlighted by the fact that they have shipped four goals in both away trips in the Champions League this season. Both teams need to win, so it could get stretched which I think helps the attack-minded hosts, who will be playing in front of a raucous crowd. Wilfried Zaha has an excellent record against his former team - netting four in his last five against United - and he should thrive in an open game, causing United's right-back major issues. While it would make sense for a now-fit-again Aaron Wan-Bissaka to start against his former Palace teammate, Ten Hag opted to start DIOGO DALOT at the weekend, and given United need to go for the win here and they are already lacking attacking firepower, the Portuguese could get the nod again as the better attacking full-back of the two.

If he does, he could get given the runaround again by Zaha and BE CARDED, just as he was in the reverse game. The referee here is Jose Maria Sanchez, a great appointment for card backers, with the Spaniard averaging 5.83 cards per game this season.

Referee Jose Maria Sanchez has dished out the cards this season

Chancing another player card makes sense then given the man in the middle and the magnitude of the clash, and so Galatasaray's right-back SACHA BOEY appeals TO BE CARDED. He will be up against the lightening quick Alejandro Garnacho and the overlapping Luke Shaw, so could also be in for a tough evening in an end-to-end game. The right-back, or right wing-back in Luton's case, has been carded in both of Garnacho's last two starts.

Team news Galatasaray lost defender Davinson Sanchez to a grade two hamstring injury in the second half of their game at the weekend, ruling the Colombian out of this game. Fellow defender Abdulkerim Bardakci suffered an injury in training on Friday and could not take part against Alanyaspor at the weekend, but he is reportedly winning his battle to be fit for Wednesday, though should he not make it, Victor Nelsson will step in.

Manchester United are one of several sides grappling with an injury crisis, as all of Lisandro Martinez (foot), Casemiro (thigh), Amad Diallo (knee), Mason Mount (calf), Jonny Evans (thigh), Christian Eriksen (knee) and Tyrell Malacia (knee) will sit out the trip to Istanbul. Marcus Rashford is suspended following his red card against Copenhagen, while Antony has also emerged as a fresh concern after a knock kept him out of the win over Everton. Rasmus Hojlund didn't play on Merseyside either though he should be back in the fold for Wednesday's game.

Predicted line-ups Galatasaray: Muslera; Boey, Bardakci, Ayhan, Angelino; Torreira, Demirbay; Ziyech, Mertens, Zaha; Icardi Manchester United: Onana; Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw; McTominay, Mainoo; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund