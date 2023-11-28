Sporting Life
Mauri Icardi Galatasaray

Galatasaray vs Manchester United betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By Jake Osgathorpe
15:06 · TUE November 28, 2023

Football betting tips: Champions League

1.5pts Galatasaray to win at 13/8 (General)

1pt Diogo Dalot to be carded at 7/2 (Betfair, Paddys)

1pt Sacha Boey to be carded at 16/5 (Betfair, Paddys)

Kick-off time: 17:45 GMT, Wednesday

TV channel: TNT Sports 1

Home 8/5 | Draw 13/5 | Away 6/4

Manchester United's recent form is massively papering over the cracks. Six wins from their last nine games in all competitions would deceive many into thinking they are clicking into gear, but that couldn't be further from the truth.

A mixture of good fortune and a kind schedule has seen them pick up results, but they are there for the taking if up against a team capable of doing so.

Erik ten Hag's side are in a desperate situation in the Champions League, bottom of the group and pretty much in win-or-bust territory as they visit Galatasaray, with the Turks currently third in Group A and also searching for a win in this clash that would give them an excellent chance of advancing.

The hosts beat United in the reverse game, causing them all sorts of problems with their attacking firepower.

What are the best bets?

The first bet of this preview will be a simple GALATASARAY TO WIN.

They pushed Bayern Munich close in both clashes in the group stage, while showcased their attacking firepower with a 3-2 victory at Old Trafford.

Wilfried Zaha celebrates scoring at OId Trafford
United's performances have been shocking in general this season, and defensively they remain extremely vulnerable, highlighted by the fact that they have shipped four goals in both away trips in the Champions League this season.

Both teams need to win, so it could get stretched which I think helps the attack-minded hosts, who will be playing in front of a raucous crowd.

Wilfried Zaha has an excellent record against his former team - netting four in his last five against United - and he should thrive in an open game, causing United's right-back major issues.

While it would make sense for a now-fit-again Aaron Wan-Bissaka to start against his former Palace teammate, Ten Hag opted to start DIOGO DALOT at the weekend, and given United need to go for the win here and they are already lacking attacking firepower, the Portuguese could get the nod again as the better attacking full-back of the two.

Diogo Dalot Man Utd

If he does, he could get given the runaround again by Zaha and BE CARDED, just as he was in the reverse game.

The referee here is Jose Maria Sanchez, a great appointment for card backers, with the Spaniard averaging 5.83 cards per game this season.

Referee Jose Maria Sanchez has dished out the cards this season
Chancing another player card makes sense then given the man in the middle and the magnitude of the clash, and so Galatasaray's right-back SACHA BOEY appeals TO BE CARDED.

He will be up against the lightening quick Alejandro Garnacho and the overlapping Luke Shaw, so could also be in for a tough evening in an end-to-end game. The right-back, or right wing-back in Luton's case, has been carded in both of Garnacho's last two starts.

BuildABet @ 33/1

  • Galatasaray +1 handicap
  • Over 2.5 Goals
  • Sacha Boey to be carded
  • Diogo Dalot to be carded

We should see plenty of goals in this game, as we did in the first match-up, mainly due to the fact neither team are great at the back and both need a win.

The case for cards has been made above, while taking Galatasaray +1 in the BAB instead of a straight win gives that little bit of security, paying out if the hosts avoid defeat, with the overall price of the BAB still enticing.

Team news

Galatasaray lost defender Davinson Sanchez to a grade two hamstring injury in the second half of their game at the weekend, ruling the Colombian out of this game.

Fellow defender Abdulkerim Bardakci suffered an injury in training on Friday and could not take part against Alanyaspor at the weekend, but he is reportedly winning his battle to be fit for Wednesday, though should he not make it, Victor Nelsson will step in.

rashford

Manchester United are one of several sides grappling with an injury crisis, as all of Lisandro Martinez (foot), Casemiro (thigh), Amad Diallo (knee), Mason Mount (calf), Jonny Evans (thigh), Christian Eriksen (knee) and Tyrell Malacia (knee) will sit out the trip to Istanbul.

Marcus Rashford is suspended following his red card against Copenhagen, while Antony has also emerged as a fresh concern after a knock kept him out of the win over Everton. Rasmus Hojlund didn't play on Merseyside either though he should be back in the fold for Wednesday's game.

Predicted line-ups

Galatasaray: Muslera; Boey, Bardakci, Ayhan, Angelino; Torreira, Demirbay; Ziyech, Mertens, Zaha; Icardi

Manchester United: Onana; Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw; McTominay, Mainoo; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund

Match facts

  • Galatasaray failed to win any of their first five European games against Manchester United (D3 L2) but have won each of their last two against the Red Devils, both in the UEFA Champions League (1-0 in November 2012 and 3-2 in October 2023).
  • Manchester United have never scored an away goal against Galatasaray in three previous attempts (two 0-0 draws and a 1-0 defeat). It’s the most away European games they’ve played against an opponent without scoring.
  • Manchester United have lost three of their four group stage matches in the UEFA Champions League under, Erik ten Hag (W1). In his previous job with Ajax, it took ten Hag until his 13th group stage game in the competition to suffer his third defeat (W6 D4).
  • In the opening four matchdays in the UEFA Champions League this season, no team conceded more goals than Manchester United in the 15 minutes leading up to half time (3) or in the final 15 minutes of games (4). In addition, no side dropped more points from winning positions than them (6) across the first four games.
  • Galatasaray’s Wilfried Zaha has netted four goals in his last five games against Manchester United, including one in the reverse fixture this season at Old Trafford. He has ended on the winning side in all three of the games in this run when he’s scored (twice with Crystal Palace, once with Galatasaray).
  • Through the first four matchdays in the UEFA Champions League this season, Galatasaray midfielder Lucas Torreira recovered possession more times than any other player (42). Eight of those came in the attacking third of the pitch, which was also the joint-most of any player (along with Leroy Sané).

Odds correct at 1530 GMT (27/11/23)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

