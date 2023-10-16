Sky Bet EFL expert Gab Sutton builds an XI of the stand-out players from this weekend's action, naming an EFL Team of the Week and picking out a Sporting Life star performer.

GK: Harry Lewis – Bradford Having been arguably the best goalkeeper in League Two last season (or one of them, if Leyton Orient fans are reading), Harry Lewis had endured a drop in form this season with one or two high-profile errors. More recently, however, Lewis has recaptured his 2022-23 levels, and starred in Bradford’s 1-0 victory at Wimbledon, making five saves, including impressive first-half stops from James Tilley and Armani Little.

Lewis’ heroics helped the Bantams complete back-to-back league wins under caretaker Kevin McDonald, which has seen them jump seven places to 11th and close the gap to the play-offs from six points to three.

RB: Matt Lowe - Accrington Stanley John Coleman signed Matt Lowe in the summer of 2022 from Brackley to operate as a withdrawn forward, but injuries restricted the 27-year-old to just 20 League One appearances in the relegation campaign. This season, it’s been the form of Tommy Leigh, Shaun Whalley and Josh Andrews restricting Lowe’s minutes in attacking areas, but he’s been able to find a place at right-back at the expense of veteran Kelvin Mellor, who’s had a tough start.

Lowe brings extra vitality, drive and adventure to the role, and with another attack-minded full-back in Rosaire Longelo on the other side, the Reds should be fun to watch.

RCB: Aden Flint – Mansfield Mansfield produced a statement performance in the Nottinghamshire derby in front of the nation on Saturday, winning 4-1 at rivals Notts County, moving into the top three in the process. It was an outstanding team performance at Meadow Lane, but Aden Flint was sensational, using his higher-league experience, leadership and ball-playing nous to inspire a huge win, as well as getting on the scoresheet himself with a close-range finish.

The fear around Flint would have been him getting caught in one-on-one scenarios, where his lack of pace might be exposed, but he’s had excellent protection from full-backs like Jordan Bowery and Calum Macdonald, thus proving an excellent addition. LCB: Dan Happe - Leyton Orient Richie Wellens had to have confidence in his centre-backs to let one as good as Shadrach Ogie go to Gillingham, and it’s proving an area of real strength for the O’s. Dan Happe missed the second half of last season through injury, but even though Ed Turns starred in his absence, and has since returned on loan from Brighton, the homegrown defender has still found his way back into the team. The 25-year-old has started seven league games this term - missing one through suspension after a wrongly-brandished red card in the 3-2 loss at Wycombe - in which the East Londoners have taken a respectable nine points with two clean sheets.

Happe led the back-line superbly in Saturday’s 1-0 victory at Carlisle, too, winning five headers and two interceptions to keep Joe Garner quiet.

LB: Steve Seddon – Burton After a tough start to the season, Burton have gone six league games unbeaten, winning three on the spin against Wigan, Cambridge and Lincoln, and Steve Seddon’s form has been a key part of that. The Berkshire-born left-back looked set for big things at Birmingham, after excellent loan spells in 2018-19 at Stevenage and Wimbledon, but his career stagnated in subsequent stints as he struggled to get into the Blues squad, and a move to Oxford in 2021 didn’t quite go to plan.

Since then, however, Seddon has shown signs of rebuilding his career at Burton, under Dino Maamria’s guidance: he’s been getting better with every game in 2023-24, showing tenacity and skill in the 1-0 win at Lincoln.

RM: Kyle McAllister - Forest Green Saturday’s 5-0 victory over Colchester was the shock result of the weekend in League Two, but a crucial one for Forest Green, who moved off the bottom. The Green Devils’ collective struggles have been unfortunate for Kyle McAllister, so often a stand-out performer in the last 18 months, who might have got more recognition were he playing for Rob Edwards’ title-winners, rather than the side that turned from League One’s new boys to League Two strugglers.

Nonetheless, everything came together last time out, and McAllister had his moment, producing a delightful left-footed first-time finish in the rout, receiving Tyrese Omotoye’s pass to smash into the far corner.

RCM: Jack Powell – Crewe Crewe fans might have been quietly optimistic about progress this season, but they are defying most expectations to fly high in fourth, outside the automatic promotion spots on goal difference alone, and Jack Powell has been key. Sure, Mickey Demetriou is taking credit in defence, striker Chris Long is popular, Joel Tabiner has shown exquisite talent while Shilow Tracey looks a fine capture, but Powell has flown under the radar at times. The 29-year-old collects the ball off the defence and dictates superbly, which is key to how the Alex play as Lee Bell’s charges spy an unlikely promotion challenge - and he set up both of their goals in the win over Tranmere.

LCM: Ryan Croasdale – Stockport A strong second-half performance saw Stockport capitalise on results elsewhere to go top of the league with a 3-1 win at Harrogate. Ryan Croasdale was key to the victory with his workrate and tenacity at the base of midfield, closing down their opponents quickly in the right areas, stopping them from building any momentum.

The 29-year-old has been part of County’s journey over the last three years, and will be integral to their bid for a second promotion in that period.

⭐ LM: Isaac Hutchinson - Walsall Having been 4-0 down 37 minutes in at Sutton last week, ultimately losing by that scoreline, Walsall responded emphatically with a 4-1 thumping of Gillingham.

Mat Sadler’s side have been chronically inconsistent, and at times they’ve relied on individual brilliance from Freddie Draper and Isaac Hutchinson, the latter on top form once again. It was a great team performance, but Hutchinson’s final-third wizardry was key to making it count, with the left winger floating into the number 10 position to have a hand in all four goals.

👏 What a way to open the scoring on Saturday against @TheGillsFC!



Not bad for your weak foot, @hutchisaac 👀 pic.twitter.com/oXGvMfaZ1M — Walsall FC Official (@WFCOfficial) October 16, 2023

The 23-year-old produced a delightful curling effort to open the scoring, he eluded two challengers in a tight space to set up the second, placed inside the near post with unerring ease for the third, before completing his hat-trick on the counter-attack with a deft back-post header after a surging lung-busting run. Hutchinson has elements of a skilful magician, and elements of an all-action athlete – put them together and you have one of the best players in the league!

RS: Mo Faal – Doncaster It might be autumn in most of England, but in Doncaster it’s the season of the Faal. The West Brom loanee is the “life and soul of things” in the dressing room, according to Grant McCann, and also on the pitch, with the Rovers boss praising his work ethic and desire to learn.

💬 | “He’s very popular in the changing room. He’s a great boy who’s the life and soul of things so I’m pleased to see him scoring.”

- Grant McCann is full of praise for Mo Faal, and his desire to learn



🔴 #drfc ⚪



Read more ⬇️https://t.co/bJw8v6ve6n — Doncaster Rovers FC (@drfc_official) October 15, 2023

Forging an excellent partnership with chest-feet target man Joe Ironside, Mo Faal scored his fourth goal of the campaign in another vibrant showing in the 4-1 win over Sutton, which saw the early-season strugglers move within eight points of the play-off spots and nine off the top three.

LS: Jordan Rhodes – Blackpool Jordan Rhodes was loaned in from Huddersfield to bring the firepower to fuel Blackpool’s promotion ambitions, and that’s exactly what he’s done. The 33-year-old took his seasonal league tally to seven goals with his finish in Saturday's 3-0 victory over high-flying Stevenage, as well as setting up the third scored by CJ Hamilton, with the veteran retaining his prolific instincts.