Bradford City next manager odds: Caretaker Kevin McDonald favourite for full-time job

Caretaker manager Kevin McDonald is the bookmakers' favourite to become the Bradford City boss on a permanent basis.
The 34-year-old has led the Bantams to back-to-back victories in Sky Bet League Two and the EFL Trophy since taking over on an interim basis from the sacked Mark Hughes at the beginning of October.
Midfielder McDonald only joined the club in the summer but is the favourite at 11/10 with BetVictor to be handed the reins full-time after his impressive start to life in the dugout.
He is expected to remain in caretaker charge for Saturday's visit to AFC Wimbledon as Bradford bid to improve their 14th-placed position in the fourth tier.
McDonald's two nearest challengers in the betting are former Wigan boss Leam Richardson, sacked by the Latics just under a year ago, and former Leeds and Rotherham gaffer Neil Redfearn, who left his role as assistant boss at Oldham recently.
Odds correct 1845 BST (13/10/23)
Craig Hignett, whose last and only management job with Hartlepool United ended four years ago, is a surprise name in the betting, alongside Barrow boss Pete Wild, ex-MK Dons and Oxford gaffer Karl Robinson and former Lincoln and Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley at 12/1.
Also at 12s is Steve Thompson, who quit Oldham alongside Redfearn a few days ago with rumours around Boundary Park suggesting both were leaving due to interest from the Bantams.
The leading contenders are rounded out by former Celtic boss Neil Lennon, ex-Luton and Southampton manager Nathan Jones and 75-year-old Neil Warnock, who left Huddersfield last month and has managed a plethora of Yorkshire clubs.
