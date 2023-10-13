Bradford City next manager odds: Caretaker Kevin McDonald favourite for full-time job

The 34-year-old has led the Bantams to back-to-back victories in Sky Bet League Two and the EFL Trophy since taking over on an interim basis from the sacked Mark Hughes at the beginning of October.

Midfielder McDonald only joined the club in the summer but is the favourite at 11/10 with BetVictor to be handed the reins full-time after his impressive start to life in the dugout.

He is expected to remain in caretaker charge for Saturday's visit to AFC Wimbledon as Bradford bid to improve their 14th-placed position in the fourth tier.

McDonald's two nearest challengers in the betting are former Wigan boss Leam Richardson, sacked by the Latics just under a year ago, and former Leeds and Rotherham gaffer Neil Redfearn, who left his role as assistant boss at Oldham recently.