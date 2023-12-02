Full Euro 2024 draw: England to face Denmark; Scotland face hosts Germany

England will line up alongside Denmark, Serbia and Slovenia in the group stage of next summer's Euro 2024 tournament.
Gareth Southgate's side qualified comfortably, winning six of their eight games during an unbeaten campaign which made them a Pot 1, top-seeded side.
They kick off their campaign against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen, before then taking on Denmark and rounding their group off against Slovenia.
Elsewhere, Scotland are appearing at consecutive European Championships and will face hosts Germany, Hungary and Switzerland in Group A.
It means that Steve Clarke's side will be involved in the tournament opener, facing Germany in Munich on June 14.
Wales, should they qualify through the play-offs route, would line up in Group D, alongside Austria, France and the Netherlands.
Current holders Italy - who beat England at Wembley to gain the trophy in 2021 - will come up against Albania, Croatia and Spain in a tough-looking Group B.
Group A
Group B
Group C
Group D
Group E
Group F
