Euro 2024 draw

Full Euro 2024 draw: England to face Denmark; Scotland face hosts Germany

By Tom Carnduff
17:58 · SAT December 02, 2023

England will line up alongside Denmark, Serbia and Slovenia in the group stage of next summer's Euro 2024 tournament.

Gareth Southgate's side qualified comfortably, winning six of their eight games during an unbeaten campaign which made them a Pot 1, top-seeded side.

They kick off their campaign against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen, before then taking on Denmark and rounding their group off against Slovenia.

England's Bukayo Saka

Elsewhere, Scotland are appearing at consecutive European Championships and will face hosts Germany, Hungary and Switzerland in Group A.

It means that Steve Clarke's side will be involved in the tournament opener, facing Germany in Munich on June 14.

Wales, should they qualify through the play-offs route, would line up in Group D, alongside Austria, France and the Netherlands.

Current holders Italy - who beat England at Wembley to gain the trophy in 2021 - will come up against Albania, Croatia and Spain in a tough-looking Group B.

Full Euro 2024 group stage draw

Group A

  • Germany
  • Scotland
  • Hungary
  • Switzerland

Group B

  • Spain
  • Croatia
  • Italy
  • Albania

Group C

  • Slovenia
  • Denmark
  • Serbia
  • England

Group D

  • Play-off winner A (Estonia, Finland, Poland or Wales)
  • Netherlands
  • Austria
  • France

Group E

  • Belgium
  • Slovakia
  • Romania
  • Play-off winner B (Bosnia, Iceland, Israel or Ukraine)

Group F

  • Turkey
  • Play-off winner C (Georgia, Greece, Kazakhstan or Luxembourg)
  • Portugal
  • Czechia

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS