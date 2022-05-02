Sporting Life
Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates for Fulham
Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates for Fulham

Fulham win Championship and Aleksandar Mitrovic breaks record in 7-0 win over Luton

By Sporting Life
19:40 · MON May 02, 2022

Fulham were confirmed as winners of the Sky Bet Championship in sensational style by thrashing Luton 7-0, a game in which Aleksandar Mitrovic reached 43 goals for the season to break Guy Whittingham's second-tier record..

Captain Tom Cairney opened the scoring on 29 minutes and Kenny Tete made it two 10 minutes later to ensure the hosts, who sealed promotion to the Premier League on April 19, were comfortable at the break.

And the floodgates opened in the second half as Fabio Carvalho made it 3-0 and then two goals apiece for Aleksandar Mitrovic and Bobby De Cordova-Reid confirmed top spot in style.

