Captain Tom Cairney opened the scoring on 29 minutes and Kenny Tete made it two 10 minutes later to ensure the hosts, who sealed promotion to the Premier League on April 19, were comfortable at the break.

And the floodgates opened in the second half as Fabio Carvalho made it 3-0 and then two goals apiece for Aleksandar Mitrovic and Bobby De Cordova-Reid confirmed top spot in style.