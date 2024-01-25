Fulham vs Newcastle betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Fulham will be hoping to put their agonising Carabao Cup semi final exit behind them as they return to knock-out football action just 72 hours after the draw with Liverpool. Newcastle head to Craven Cottage in poor form. The Tynesiders have only won two of their last 10 games in all competitions, losing the rest. The 3-0 victory over rivals Sunderland will serve as little consolation but the Toon will draw encouragement as their other win came by the same scoreline over their next opponents. Knocked out of the Carabao Cup, out of European football for this season and 11 points off the top four pace, Newcastle’s best chance of silverware lies in this competition. Eight points clear of the dotted line, Fulham will be fancying an FA Cup run of their own.

Dan Burn should be his direct opponent and the little-vs-large dynamic doesn’t harm the angle, it isn’t what the bet hinges on. Burn averages exactly one foul per game but against Newcastle, left footed right wingers are often kicked about. Nine players of the sort have faced Newcastle in the top flight this term, drawing a combined total of 19 fouls. Bukayo Saka was fouled five times, Phil Foden four and Pedro Neto and Jarrod Bowen three each. Wilson only drew one when the sides met at St James’ Park but Raul Jimenez’s red card must have had some bearing on the visitors' offensive freedom.

Alexander Isak is the Magpies most shot happy player averaging 2.3 domestically. The Swede has hit highs of six on two occasions this term, combining him to hit half the amount with Burn to commit fouls and Wilson to draw them provides some interest.

Team news Fode Ballo-Toure, Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi are unavailable due to international duty. This game will also come too soon for Adama Traore who is nursing a thigh injury. Fatigue is the main concern for Marco Silva as this fixture comes within three days of their last game. This could see the likes of Harrison Reed, Wilson and Kenny Tete rotated back into the XI after the trio started on the bench in midweek.

Marek Rodak started in between the sticks in last round's win over Rotherham so should get the nod ahead of first choice keeper Bernd Leno. Eddie Howe has a host of players unavailable. Joelinton, Nick Pope. Elliot Anderson, Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy, Matt Targett and Joe Willock are all in the treatment room. Callum Wilson faces a late fitness test. Kieran Trippier should be available after Bayern Munich quashed their interest in the full back.

Predicted line-ups Fulham: Rodak; Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Wilson, Pereira, Willian; Jimenez. Newcastle: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley; Almiron, Isak, Gordon.