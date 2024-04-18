Fulham vs Liverpool betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

There was talk of a potential quadruple at one stage of the Jurgen Klopp farewell tour. Of course, that's much easier said than done, but Liverpool were fighting on all fronts and if you broke it down competition by competition, you'd fancy them to come out on top in each. But a week in which they were dumped out of the Europa League by Atalanta and suffered a surprise home defeat to Crystal Palace leaves them with the real possibility it will only be the Carabao Cup in the trophy cabinet. Sunday takes them to Fulham, a side now mathematically safe and one pushing for a top-half finish. They've beaten Arsenal and Tottenham at Craven Cottage too - it's far from the case of simply turning up for victory if you're the away side.

What are the best bets? Liverpool remain the superior team but their form makes the 1/2 look far too short for involvement in the 1X2 market. Frankly, it's one to stay clear of. The Reds are struggling but a win is almost a necessity here if they are to remain in title contention. There are too many off-putting factors. Instead, I'm looking towards the Fulham side of things and taking JOAO PALHINHA 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET at a generous 14/5. Anything around 2/1 is still appealing. CLICK HERE to back Joao Palhinha 1+ shots on target with Sky Bet The midfielder is better known for his defensive work - often racking up the fouls and tackles - but he has been seeing efforts on goal this season.

He has four goals to his name with at least two shots coming in each of his last six appearances - five of those delivered three. Backing Palhinha to have a shot on target would have won in half of those six, and while Fulham won't have plenty of shots given the opposition, he could see a chance to strike here. Palhinha's 'on target ratio' perhaps could be a little better - he's currently going at 29% - but I'm happy to side with volume.

BuildABet @ 22/1 Joao Palhinha 1+ shots on target

Virgil van Dijk 1+ shots on target

VIRGIL VAN DIJK provides Liverpool's biggest threat from set-piece situations. He's been averaging 1.1 shots per Premier League game this season. In midfield, ALEXIS MAC ALLISTER leads the way for fouls in this Liverpool side - no player can 'better' his 44 in the league so far.

Team news

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has returned from injury

Marco Silva continues to have a full squad available to choose from and may opt to go unchanged following a 2-0 win away at West Ham last time out. Liverpool played on Thursday night but will have little choice but to go as strong as possible given their position in the title race. Klopp remains without Conor Bradley, Ben Doak, Joel Matip and Thiago. Alisson returned from injury last weekend and will keep his spot in goal as Liverpool's established keeper.

Predicted line-ups Fulham XI: Leno; Castagne, Tosin, Bassey, Robinson; Palhinha, Lukic; Iwobi, Pereira, Willian; Muniz. Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Match facts Fulham have scored 49 Premier League goals this season, having netted 55 last season. The last time the Cottagers scored 50+ goals in consecutive Premier League seasons was in 2003-04 (52) and 2004-05 (52).

Following their 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace last time out, Liverpool will be looking to avoid losing consecutive Premier League games for the first time since April 2023 (vs. Bournemouth and Manchester City). The Reds have suffered two league defeats in five games in London this season (W2 D1), last losing more in the capital in 2014-15 (3).

Since losing 3-0 to Brentford in their first home Premier League game this season, Fulham have conceded just 13 goals in their last 15 games at Craven Cottage (0.9 per game). With six clean sheets at home so far, the Cottagers last had more in a Premier League campaign in 2010-11 (9).

In their 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace, Liverpool had an expected goals total of 2.81, the most by a Premier League side who failed to score since Newcastle vs Crystal Palace in September 2022 (2.83). Their 55 touches in the opposition box were also the second-most by a side to not score this season, behind Arsenal against West Ham in December (77).

Fulham registered an expected goals total of 3.29 in their 2-0 win over West Ham and had 10 shots on target, both highs for the Cottagers in a Premier League game this season. It was only the third time on record (2003-04 onwards) that the Cottagers had 10+ shots on target in an away Premier League game along with April 2008 vs Man City (10) and December 2022 vs Crystal Palace (11).

Liverpool have scored in each of their last 19 away Premier League matches, the longest current run of any side. In their entire league history, they’ve had one longer away scoring run, netting in 21 in a row between February 1955 and February 1956 in the second tier.

Fulham’s Andreas Pereira has been involved in four goals in his last four Premier League appearances (2 goals, 2 assists), with his brace against West Ham more than he’d netted in his previous 34 games combined (1). Indeed, Pereira has more goal involvements than any other Fulham player since the start of last season (7 goals, 13 assists).

Only Martin Ødegaard (68) and Bruno Fernandes (59) have created more chances from open play in the Premier League this season than Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (58). He’s created 4+ open play chances in five different games this season, with Roberto Firmino the last Reds player to do so more times in one season (10 in 2016-17).