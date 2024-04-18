Fulham vs Liverpool betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt Joao Palhinha 1+ shots on target at 14/5 (Betway)
There was talk of a potential quadruple at one stage of the Jurgen Klopp farewell tour.
Of course, that's much easier said than done, but Liverpool were fighting on all fronts and if you broke it down competition by competition, you'd fancy them to come out on top in each.
But a week in which they were dumped out of the Europa League by Atalanta and suffered a surprise home defeat to Crystal Palace leaves them with the real possibility it will only be the Carabao Cup in the trophy cabinet.
Sunday takes them to Fulham, a side now mathematically safe and one pushing for a top-half finish. They've beaten Arsenal and Tottenham at Craven Cottage too - it's far from the case of simply turning up for victory if you're the away side.
Liverpool remain the superior team but their form makes the 1/2 look far too short for involvement in the 1X2 market.
Frankly, it's one to stay clear of. The Reds are struggling but a win is almost a necessity here if they are to remain in title contention. There are too many off-putting factors.
Instead, I'm looking towards the Fulham side of things and taking JOAO PALHINHA 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET at a generous 14/5. Anything around 2/1 is still appealing.
The midfielder is better known for his defensive work - often racking up the fouls and tackles - but he has been seeing efforts on goal this season.
He has four goals to his name with at least two shots coming in each of his last six appearances - five of those delivered three.
Backing Palhinha to have a shot on target would have won in half of those six, and while Fulham won't have plenty of shots given the opposition, he could see a chance to strike here.
Palhinha's 'on target ratio' perhaps could be a little better - he's currently going at 29% - but I'm happy to side with volume.
VIRGIL VAN DIJK provides Liverpool's biggest threat from set-piece situations. He's been averaging 1.1 shots per Premier League game this season.
In midfield, ALEXIS MAC ALLISTER leads the way for fouls in this Liverpool side - no player can 'better' his 44 in the league so far.
Marco Silva continues to have a full squad available to choose from and may opt to go unchanged following a 2-0 win away at West Ham last time out.
Liverpool played on Thursday night but will have little choice but to go as strong as possible given their position in the title race.
Klopp remains without Conor Bradley, Ben Doak, Joel Matip and Thiago.
Alisson returned from injury last weekend and will keep his spot in goal as Liverpool's established keeper.
Fulham XI: Leno; Castagne, Tosin, Bassey, Robinson; Palhinha, Lukic; Iwobi, Pereira, Willian; Muniz.
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.
Odds correct at 0945 BST (19/04/24)
