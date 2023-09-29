Fulham vs Chelsea betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Despite the growing noise at Stamford Bridge and ever-looming possibility that Todd Boehly may complete a hat-trick of rash managerial sackings, Chelsea really aren't a million miles away under Mauricio Pochettino. Their lowly position of 16th in the Premier League table heading into the weekend belies the strong performances that have been delivered.

The Blues sit fifth according to expected points (xP) - a metric very useful as an indicator for whether a team is really as bad (or as good) as results suggest. From Chelsea’s perspective their problem has not been an inability to create chances, but taking them. A trip to neighbours Fulham could be the perfect opportunity to kick-start their campaign.

What are the best bets? The strong underlying numbers being produced by Pochettino’s men are not lost on the market, though, with Chelsea priced up as even money favourites. For context, that is markedly shorter than another top-half aspiring west London team in Brentford, who ran out 3-0 winners at Craven Cottage a month or so ago having gone off at 13/8. But the 21/20 about the Blues to SCORE 2+ GOALS looks inviting, as does the more ambitious 3+ GOALS at a pick ‘em 18/5 with BetVictor. CLICK HERE to add both selections to your Sky Bet bet slip

Fulham may have kept back-to-back clean sheets, but those were in games with Luton and Crystal Palace. In the three games prior, Marco Silva’s team conceded 10 goals against Brentford, Arsenal and Manchester City. That should give Chelsea (and us) plenty of confidence. Moreover, only five teams (Liverpool, Man City, Brighton, Newcastle and Tottenham) have created more expected goals (xG) in their opening six league fixtures than Chelsea’s 11.83, which equates to an average of 1.97 xG per game.

Nicolas Jackson is suspended having been booked in five of his six Premier League games this season

Yes, they have only managed to convert that into five goals, but last weekend it was Everton who turned their strong attacking performances into goals and results by netting three times in a convincing win at Brentford. Back it to be Chelsea’s turn on Monday night.

Joao Palhinha should be at the centre of proceedings

Joao Palhinha will be a busy man on Monday night against a Chelsea side we fancy to find their scoring touch. The Portuguese usually sits towards the top of the tackles charts and has made six, five and five in his past three matches.

Team news Fulham midfielder Sasa Lukic is available again after a groin problem as their squad approaches full fitness. Kenny Tete is doubtful, with Tosin Adarabioyo and Adama Traore the only first-team players who are sidelined. Carney Chukwuemeka could return for Chelsea but Monday may come a touch too early for Armando Broja. Ben Chilwell (hamstring) and Nicolas Jackson (suspension) have been added to the absentee list following Wednesday's 1-0 win over Brighton in the Carabao Cup. Reece James, Christopher Nkunku, Romeo Lavia, Benoit Badiashile, Trevoh Chalobah, Wesley Fofana and Marcus Bettinelli remain out injured while Malo Gusto serves the second game of his three-match ban.

Predicted line-ups Fulham: Leno; Castagne, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha, Pereira; Willian, Jimenez, De Cordova-Reid. Chelsea: Sanchez; Disasi, Thiago Silva, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Gallagher; Palmer, Enzo, Mudryk; Sterling.