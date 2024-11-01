Fulham vs Brentford betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

BuildABet @ 37/1 Yoane Wissa to score anytime

Monday Night Football gives us a west London derby as Fulham host Brentford with both sides enjoying positive seasons so far. The Bees sit a single point ahead of their opponents after nine games, although it should be noted that every one of their 13 gained have come in home games. All four outings on the road have ended in defeat. In fairness to Thomas Frank's side, those trips have been to Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham so it's not exactly a great surprise to see no returns. Equally, they've played all sides currently sitting in the bottom four.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank

Trouble on the road was an issue last season too with five wins gains from a possible 19 with the record also possessing 12 defeats. We can see why Fulham are even money favourites here even if Brentford won this fixture back in August 2023. I'd side with the home side to get the job done, although there is better value to be found elsewhere.

What are the best bets? While Brentford's away form has left a lot to be desired, Frank's men are still at least creating a good amount of chances. They sat eighth for expected goals (xG) in away games last season, averaging a decent enough 1.44 per outing. Fulham's defence is decent enough but Brentford can strike. I was surprised to see a price as big as 10/3 on YOANE WISSA TO SCORE ANYTIME given his form so far. CLICK HERE to back Yoane Wissa to score anytime with Sky Bet The forward has suffered an injury which disrupted part of his campaign but he's scored five in five starts, which includes two in their dramatic 4-3 victory over Ipswich last time out in the league.

One of those goals came from his only shot away at Manchester City, but Wissa has seen a huge amount of opportunities in those home games against 'easier' opponents. The contest against Crystal Palace delivered two shots, Ipswich saw four, while he had a huge total of six against Southampton. The underlying numbers are incredibly strong based on this so it's not exactly a case of dramatic over-performance. Wissa is seeing good quality chances and he's making the most of them. His role as the central striker following Ivan Toney's departure has played a big part. He's got creative players around him and there's good signs that the scoring run can continue. That, of course, includes Monday night's fixture.

Team news

Fulham boss Marco Silva

Fulham are boosted by the return of centre-back Joachim Andersen after he served a one-match suspension against Everton following his red card in the defeat to Aston Villa. Sasa Lukic was absent with a shoulder injury though and that period on the sideline is set to run until the end of November. Timothy Castagne is also still out. For Brentford, defender Kristoffer Ajer is a doubt with a minor foot injury and Rico Henry is also out with a knee injury, although he is closing in on a return. Striker Igor Thiago is "running around on the pitch," according to Thomas Frank but added that he is "not with the team."

Predicted line-ups Fulham XI: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Pereira; Traore, Smith Rowe, Iwobi; Jimenez. Brentford XI: Flekken; Roerslev, Collins, Pinnock, Van den Berg; Norgaard, Janelt; Mbeumo, Damsgaard, Lewis-Potter; Wissa.

Match facts Fulham have won just one of their last nine league games against Brentford (D3 L5), beating them 3-2 in the first ever Premier League meeting between the sides in August 2022.

Brentford have only lost one of their last 11 away league games against Fulham (W5 D5), failing to score just once at Craven Cottage in that run.

Fulham have lost six of their last seven Premier League games played on a Monday night, but did win 3-2 against Wolves in their last such match in November last year.

Brentford have shipped eight goals in their last three Premier League games but have won both of the games in which they’ve conceded three goals in that time (5-3 vs Wolves, 4-3 vs Ipswich). The Bees hadn’t won a Premier League match before this when they’d conceded 3+ goals (D4 L19).

Fulham are unbeaten in their last five Premier League London derbies (W2 D3), last having a longer unbeaten run against fellow London sides during the 2006-07 season (seven in a row).

Brentford have conceded 18 goals in their opening nine Premier League games this season, their most after nine league games since 1961-62 (19), while it’s the first time they haven’t kept a clean sheet by this stage since 2015-16.

Only West Ham’s Premier League matches (275) have seen more shots than Brentford’s nine games this season (268). The Bees have faced 56 more shots than they’ve had themselves (106 for, 162 against), the third-worst differential behind only Leicester (-81) and Southampton (-67).

Yoane Wissa has been involved in 10 goals in his last eight Premier League appearances for Brentford (7 goals, 3 assists). Across these appearances, Wissa has scored or assisted every 52 minutes.

Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo has netted eight goals in the Premier League this season, with only Erling Haaland scoring more (11). He has netted 11 goals in his last 13 London derbies, including two goals at Craven Cottage in a 3-0 win last season.

Only Bukayo Saka (27) has created more chances in the Premier League this season than Fulham’s Andreas Pereira (26), although none of those chances have been converted by his teammates yet. He’s set up 11 different players, with only Tottenham’s Dejan Kulusevski creating a chance for more different teammates (12).