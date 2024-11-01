Fulham vs Brentford betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt Yoane Wissa to score anytime at 10/3 (bet365)
Monday Night Football gives us a west London derby as Fulham host Brentford with both sides enjoying positive seasons so far.
The Bees sit a single point ahead of their opponents after nine games, although it should be noted that every one of their 13 gained have come in home games. All four outings on the road have ended in defeat.
In fairness to Thomas Frank's side, those trips have been to Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham so it's not exactly a great surprise to see no returns. Equally, they've played all sides currently sitting in the bottom four.
Trouble on the road was an issue last season too with five wins gains from a possible 19 with the record also possessing 12 defeats. We can see why Fulham are even money favourites here even if Brentford won this fixture back in August 2023.
I'd side with the home side to get the job done, although there is better value to be found elsewhere.
While Brentford's away form has left a lot to be desired, Frank's men are still at least creating a good amount of chances.
They sat eighth for expected goals (xG) in away games last season, averaging a decent enough 1.44 per outing. Fulham's defence is decent enough but Brentford can strike.
I was surprised to see a price as big as 10/3 on YOANE WISSA TO SCORE ANYTIME given his form so far.
The forward has suffered an injury which disrupted part of his campaign but he's scored five in five starts, which includes two in their dramatic 4-3 victory over Ipswich last time out in the league.
One of those goals came from his only shot away at Manchester City, but Wissa has seen a huge amount of opportunities in those home games against 'easier' opponents.
The contest against Crystal Palace delivered two shots, Ipswich saw four, while he had a huge total of six against Southampton.
The underlying numbers are incredibly strong based on this so it's not exactly a case of dramatic over-performance. Wissa is seeing good quality chances and he's making the most of them.
His role as the central striker following Ivan Toney's departure has played a big part. He's got creative players around him and there's good signs that the scoring run can continue.
That, of course, includes Monday night's fixture.
Fulham are boosted by the return of centre-back Joachim Andersen after he served a one-match suspension against Everton following his red card in the defeat to Aston Villa.
Sasa Lukic was absent with a shoulder injury though and that period on the sideline is set to run until the end of November. Timothy Castagne is also still out.
For Brentford, defender Kristoffer Ajer is a doubt with a minor foot injury and Rico Henry is also out with a knee injury, although he is closing in on a return.
Striker Igor Thiago is "running around on the pitch," according to Thomas Frank but added that he is "not with the team."
Fulham XI: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Pereira; Traore, Smith Rowe, Iwobi; Jimenez.
Brentford XI: Flekken; Roerslev, Collins, Pinnock, Van den Berg; Norgaard, Janelt; Mbeumo, Damsgaard, Lewis-Potter; Wissa.
Odds correct at 1305 GMT (01/11/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.