Marcus Rashford celebrates a goal

Fulham v Manchester United tips: Premier League best bets and preview

By Tom Carnduff
14:31 · FRI November 11, 2022

The final Premier League game before the World Cup break sees Fulham take on Manchester United. Tom Carnduff picks out his best bets.

Football betting tips: Premier League

1pt Andreas Pereira to score anytime at 8/1 (William Hill)

1pt Marcus Rashford to score anytime at 16/5 (William Hill)

Manchester United secured their progression to the next stage of the Carabao Cup with victory over Aston Villa in midweek, and they'll be hoping to head into the World Cup break with a win against Fulham.

Marco Silva's men have defied expectations in the opening third of the season, sitting 9th with five wins and 19 points on their tally. While safety was the initial aim, they will now have an eye on a top-half finish.

The concern remains their defence though and the quality of chances they are conceding. That could be a problem against a United side who look decent in attack.

Kick-off time: 16:30 GMT, Sunday

TV Channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Fulham 29/10 | Draw 14/5 | Manchester United 17/20

While Fulham's results have been impressive, the opportunities they are allowing for opponents to score remain a problem. No side has conceded more xGA than the Cottagers' so far.

That's averaging out at 2.06 xGA per game. It remains at 1.91 xGA across their seven home games - that is also a league-high in this table.

We can expect the visitors to have chances to score, and the 16/5 best price on MARCUS RASHFORD TO SCORE ANYTIME looks bigger than I would have expected.

The forward - included in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the World Cup - has netted eight goals in 18 games across all competitions this season.

That includes a goal in that win on Thursday night, while he also converted a great header when they beat West Ham in the Premier League at the end of October.

Rashford is playing with real confidence since Erik ten Hag's appointment, and the fact he's demonstrated goal-scoring ability from either out wide or centrally is a very encouraging sign.

Marcus Rashford's 22/23 statistics

Seven of his eight have come in the Premier League and Europa League - averaging out at 0.50 xG/95 in these competitions.

Sticking with the goalscorers, and I'm willing to take a gamble on ANDREAS PEREIRA ANYTIME after he scored against Manchester City.

A key part of that was the nature of that goal. It came from the penalty spot, and the potential absence of Aleksandar Mitrović again here means he should be on these duties again.

That's a big appeal to backing this price. It gives an extra, big, opportunity to net if that happens. There is, of course, the open play threat that he provides to go alongside this.

Pereira has been averaging 0.19 xG per game this season, and the fact that penalties sit between 0.75 - 0.80 xG shows the quality of these chances if they happen.

For those that like a narrative, he's an ex-United player too but we're not that focused on it. The potential chances he will get to score make the 8/1 best price one that can be viewed as very generous.

Fulham v Manchester United best bets and score prediction

  • 1pt Andreas Pereira to score anytime at 8/1 (William Hill)
  • 1pt Marcus Rashford to score anytime at 16/5 (William Hill)

Score prediction: Fulham 1-2 Manchester United (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)

Odds correct at 1425 GMT (11/11/22)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling.

Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose. If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS