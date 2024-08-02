Sporting Life
Emile Smith Rowe

Fulham sign Emile Smith Rowe from Arsenal

By Sporting Life
14:43 · FRI August 02, 2024

Fulham have signed midfielder Emile Smith Rowe from Arsenal for an undisclosed fee.

England international Smith Rowe has agreed a five-year contract at Craven Cottage, with the option to extend the deal by a further 12 months.

The 24-year-old joined Arsenal’s academy at the age of 10 and progressed through the ranks to make 115 senior appearances for the Gunners in all competitions.

“I’m finally here, so I’m really happy for me and my family – it’s a good moment,” he told FFCtv.

“I’m really excited, I just wanted to get here as quickly as possible so I could get going with my team-mates.

“Listening to the project, speaking to the manager (Marco Silva) and seeing what players we have here already, I think it’s an exciting project for me and definitely the perfect step for my career going forward.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praised Smith Rowe’s commitment and attitude, adding on his club’s website: “I’m sad that Emile is leaving us but excited for him to take this new opportunity at this stage of his career, when he needs to be starting matches and playing regularly.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

