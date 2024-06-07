Sporting Life
Tosin Adarabioyo

Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo makes move to Chelsea on four-year deal

By Sporting Life
10:32 · FRI June 07, 2024

Chelsea have completed the signing of Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo on a four-year deal, with the defender set to move on July 1 following the expiry of his contract at Craven Cottage.

The 26-year-old underwent a medical earlier this week and moves across west London to Stamford Bridge as a direct replacement for Thiago Silva, after the veteran Brazilian departed for Fluminense.

He told the club’s website: “Chelsea is a huge club and this is a full-circle moment for me. I was born three miles away from Stamford Bridge and made my professional debut there.

“I’m very excited and looking forward to helping push the club in the direction we want to go.”

Adarabioyo, who came through the Manchester City academy but made only eight first-team appearances, played 132 times for Fulham across a four-year spell including 78 games in the Premier League.

Before joining the club he spent time on loan in the Championship at West Brom and Blackburn.

Co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart said: “We are delighted to bring Tosin to Chelsea.

“Throughout his career, he has showcased his maturity and defensive qualities and has gained a wealth of experience in the Premier League in recent seasons.”

He is the club’s first signing since Enzo Maresca was confirmed as manager on a five-year deal earlier this week, replacing Mauricio Pochettino who left by mutual consent following the end of the league season.

