Friday best bets: Nations League tips for November 13 2026

Football betting tips: Nations League
19:45 - Liechtenstein vs Azerbaijan
1.5pts Liechtenstein Under 1.5 Corners at 3/1 (BOYLESports)
19:45 - Netherlands vs Greece
2pts Netherlands 18+ total shots at 5/6 (bet365)
Liechtenstein vs Azerbaijan
- Kick-off: Friday, 19:45 BST
- Live odds, form and stats
We had this exact match-up in the last international break and landed a 10/1 winner, so obviously it will be a case of rinse and repeat this time around.
Liechtenstein are the 207th ranked side in world football, the second worst among European countries, and they take on an Azerbaijan side ranked 80 places higher in League D of the Nations League.
The pair played out a 0-0 draw in Baku but it was unsurprisingly one-way traffic, with the Azerbaijani's firing 25 shots equating to 2.48 xG and limiting their opponents to just eight touches in their box, five shots, none on target and importantly for us, no corners.
That's a trend that is worth persisting with, even if the minnows play this meeting at home. Across their last 10 competitive matches Liechtenstein have failed to win a corner a whopping six times.
At the time of writing no firms have priced up ZERO CORNERS, but a few have UNDER 1.5 LIECHTENSTEIN CORNERS which is a best price of 3/1, and that looks really nice.
Across the last 10 competitive games, Under 1.5 corners has landed a whopping eight times, landing at home to the likes of Kazakhstan (110th in the world rankings) and Lithuania (149th), so we should get a decent run for our money here once again.
Netherlands vs Greece
- Kick-off: Friday, 19:45 BST
- Live odds, form and stats
Greece and the Netherlands sit joint top of Nations League A Group 2, with both winning two of an unbeaten four and both holding a +2 goal difference. With only two rounds of matches left, this game is winner takes all in terms of winning the group, with head-to-head record king in the Nations League.
Given the Dutch head to Germany in their final outing while Greece welcome a sorry Serbia side, it's imperative for Xavi's side to win here or they could risk missing out on top spot, with the benefit for finishing top being a quarter-final against a second-placed team.
The avenue of attack for us is backing NETHERLANDS in the shots market, with 18+ TOTAL SHOTS getting the nod at 5/6.
The Dutch have covered this line in all of their four Nations League outings to date, including away in Greece when plundering 19. The Greeks limited Germany to 16 on matchday two, but in Greece on matchday four the Germans fired off 21 attempts.
Greece will undoubtedly turn up to frustrate, and the Dutch have shown they don't need a second invitation to shoot under an attack-minded coach. Throw in the stakes and this could become a bit of a basketball match with an early goal as both look to win and sew up top spot, which should help the shot count.
Odd correct at 15:25 GMT (12/11/26)
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