Friday best bets: Nations League tips for November 13 2026

Liechtenstein vs Azerbaijan

We had this exact match-up in the last international break and landed a 10/1 winner, so obviously it will be a case of rinse and repeat this time around.

Liechtenstein are the 207th ranked side in world football, the second worst among European countries, and they take on an Azerbaijan side ranked 80 places higher in League D of the Nations League.

The pair played out a 0-0 draw in Baku but it was unsurprisingly one-way traffic, with the Azerbaijani's firing 25 shots equating to 2.48 xG and limiting their opponents to just eight touches in their box, five shots, none on target and importantly for us, no corners.

That's a trend that is worth persisting with, even if the minnows play this meeting at home. Across their last 10 competitive matches Liechtenstein have failed to win a corner a whopping six times.

At the time of writing no firms have priced up ZERO CORNERS, but a few have UNDER 1.5 LIECHTENSTEIN CORNERS which is a best price of 3/1, and that looks really nice.

Across the last 10 competitive games, Under 1.5 corners has landed a whopping eight times, landing at home to the likes of Kazakhstan (110th in the world rankings) and Lithuania (149th), so we should get a decent run for our money here once again.