Freiburg vs West Ham betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

It's the third meeting between Freiburg and West Ham in this competition this season.
The duo who finished in the top two of Group A have been paired together again in the round of 16 - a competitive-looking fixture that could go either way.
David Moyes' side will be full of confidence though having won both of those previous contests. They also come into the first leg on the back of two Premier League victories in which they've scored seven goals.
Freiburg, meanwhile, have failed to win in regular time across their last eight in all competitions. There's an opportunity here for West Ham to hold a lead ahead of the second leg next week.
It would be far to say that the Bundesliga outfit have struggled defensively in recent outings.
Across Freiburg's last four games, they've conceded nine goals (factoring in 90 minutes only), with a huge total of 29 shots on target against across that period.
West Ham have the talent within their attack to exploit this, and there are a few candidates you can look at across the markets.
One to focus on though is MOHAMMED KUDUS, with a best price of 5/1 available on 2+ SHOTS ON TARGET.
The winger found the net in the last meeting between the two clubs, and has played the full game in each of the Hammers' last six in the Premier League.
In their October trip to Germany, Kudus returned two shots of which one was on target. In the capital - the final group game - it was a repeat.
Nine goals in 30 West Ham appearances across all competitions show the impact he's made since his summer arrival at the club. In a game where the visitors will see chances, Kudus should be heavily involved.
West Ham - and Kudus' - impact on the game has already been discussed with Freiburg's recent defensive woes.
In midfield, Edson Alvarez and Tomas Soucek should continue as the pairing. Soucek saw two successful tackles in the win over Everton last time out, while Alvarez had five.
Freiburg will be without Lukas Kübler, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, Max Rosenfelder and Kenneth Schmidt for the first leg.
They will be hopeful that Philipp Lienhart can return to the squad, although he will have to tread carefully sitting just one caution away from a suspension in this competition.
West Ham winger Maxwel Cornet is currently recovering from a hamstring injury so will miss out once again here.
The positive for David Moyes is that both Aaron Cresswell and Lucas Paquetá returned to fitness for last weekend's victory over Everton.
Łukasz Fabiański should continue as their European goalkeeper.
Freiburg XI: Atubolu; Sildillia, Ginter, Gulde, Gunter; Doan, Eggestein, Hofler, Grifo; Sallai, Holer.
West Ham XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Mavropanos, Zouma, Emerson; Alvarez, Soucek; Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Paquetá; Bowen.
