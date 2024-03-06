Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Cheltenham
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Mohammed Kudus scores against Freiburg

Freiburg vs West Ham betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By Tom Carnduff
17:16 · WED March 06, 2024

Football betting tips: Europa League

2pts Mohammed Kudus to have 2+ shots on target at 5/1 (bet365)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30-hr?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&aff=681&dcmp=SL_ACQ_BXG30

Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Thursday

TV Channel: TNT Sports 2

Home 6/4 | Draw 23/10 | Away 13/8

It's the third meeting between Freiburg and West Ham in this competition this season.

The duo who finished in the top two of Group A have been paired together again in the round of 16 - a competitive-looking fixture that could go either way.

David Moyes' side will be full of confidence though having won both of those previous contests. They also come into the first leg on the back of two Premier League victories in which they've scored seven goals.

Freiburg, meanwhile, have failed to win in regular time across their last eight in all competitions. There's an opportunity here for West Ham to hold a lead ahead of the second leg next week.

What are the best bets?

It would be far to say that the Bundesliga outfit have struggled defensively in recent outings.

Across Freiburg's last four games, they've conceded nine goals (factoring in 90 minutes only), with a huge total of 29 shots on target against across that period.

West Ham have the talent within their attack to exploit this, and there are a few candidates you can look at across the markets.

One to focus on though is MOHAMMED KUDUS, with a best price of 5/1 available on 2+ SHOTS ON TARGET.

The winger found the net in the last meeting between the two clubs, and has played the full game in each of the Hammers' last six in the Premier League.

Mohammed Kudus' shot map

In their October trip to Germany, Kudus returned two shots of which one was on target. In the capital - the final group game - it was a repeat.

Nine goals in 30 West Ham appearances across all competitions show the impact he's made since his summer arrival at the club. In a game where the visitors will see chances, Kudus should be heavily involved.

BuildABet @ 30/1

  • West Ham 2+ goals
  • Mohammed Kudus 2+ shots on target
  • Edson Alvarez 3+ tackles
  • Tomas Soucek 2+ tackles

Click here to back with Sky Bet

West Ham - and Kudus' - impact on the game has already been discussed with Freiburg's recent defensive woes.

In midfield, Edson Alvarez and Tomas Soucek should continue as the pairing. Soucek saw two successful tackles in the win over Everton last time out, while Alvarez had five.

Team news

Mohamed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta
Mohamed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta

Freiburg will be without Lukas Kübler, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, Max Rosenfelder and Kenneth Schmidt for the first leg.

They will be hopeful that Philipp Lienhart can return to the squad, although he will have to tread carefully sitting just one caution away from a suspension in this competition.

West Ham winger Maxwel Cornet is currently recovering from a hamstring injury so will miss out once again here.

The positive for David Moyes is that both Aaron Cresswell and Lucas Paquetá returned to fitness for last weekend's victory over Everton.

Łukasz Fabiański should continue as their European goalkeeper.

Predicted line-ups

Freiburg XI: Atubolu; Sildillia, Ginter, Gulde, Gunter; Doan, Eggestein, Hofler, Grifo; Sallai, Holer.

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Mavropanos, Zouma, Emerson; Alvarez, Soucek; Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Paquetá; Bowen.

Match facts

  • West Ham have already played and beaten Freiburg on two occasions in the UEFA Europa League this season – should they win here, it’d be the first time they’ve won three games against the same opponent in a single European campaign.
  • Both of Freiburg’s games against English teams in European competition have been defeats to West Ham. Should they lose here, they’ll have suffered more losses against English sides in Europe than against sides from any other nation (also two v Spain and Italy, as it stands).
  • Freiburg have made the most high turnovers of any team (85) in the UEFA Europa League this season, as well as generating the most shots following them (18).
  • West Ham have won each of their last three games in the UEFA Europa League without conceding a goal, with the most recent of those being a 2-0 win over Freiburg. They’ve never previously won four consecutive games in the UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League.
  • West Ham United’s James Ward-Prowse has created more chances than any other player in this season’s UEFA Europa League (21); 16 of those chances have been from set plays, at least six more than any other player.

Odds correct 1710 GMT (06/03/24)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo