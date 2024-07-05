France win shootout against Portugal and Spain edge Germany to set up Euro 2024 semi-final

France beat Portugal on penalties after a goalless draw to set up a semi-final with Spain at Euro 2024.

An often dull match in Hamburg was shaded by Portugal for the most part, but that counted for nothing when Joao Felix was the only player to miss in the shootout, seeing his effort strike the outside of the post. France full-back Theo Hernandez then went on to score the winning penalty. There will be concerns for France however, with Kylian Mbappe substituted in extra time having struggled with his broken nose.