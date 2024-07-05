France win shootout against Portugal and Spain edge Germany to set up Euro 2024 semi-final

France beat Portugal on penalties after a goalless draw to set up a semi-final with Spain at Euro 2024.
An often dull match in Hamburg was shaded by Portugal for the most part, but that counted for nothing when Joao Felix was the only player to miss in the shootout, seeing his effort strike the outside of the post.
France full-back Theo Hernandez then went on to score the winning penalty.
There will be concerns for France however, with Kylian Mbappe substituted in extra time having struggled with his broken nose.
Earlier on Friday, Mikel Merino's 119th-minute header knocked out hosts Germany.
Spain looked as though they had edged a tight, hard-fought game through Dani Olmo's second-half strike, only for Florian Wirtz to equalise with only 70 seconds of normal time to play.
The match then looked destined to be settled via a penalty shootout until Olmo turned provider for fellow substitute Merino to rise highest and leave Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neur helpless.
There was still time for Niclas Fullkrug to flash a header inches past the post and Spain full-back Dani Carvajal to be sent off for a second booking, capping a remarkable performance from referee Anthony Taylor.
In what was far from an ill-tempered affair, he dished out 17 yellow cards and one red.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.