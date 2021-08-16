Sporting Life
The Sporting Life Acca wins again
Tuesday's Sporting Life Accumulator was a winner

Four-fold Sporting Life Accumulator wins at 7/1 in Tuesday's Sky Bet EFL action

By Sporting Life
22:10 · TUE December 07, 2021

It was a good night for backers of the Sporting Life Accumulator with the Tuesday edition winning at odds of 7/1.

Four home sides were fancied for victory and all delivered - albeit in significantly different outcomes.

Sky Bet League One leaders Rotherham started in the worst possible way as they went 1-0 down to Gillingham in the opening few minutes.

However, Paul Warne's men battled back with two quick-fire goals giving them a half-time lead before running away with it in the second to secure a 5-1 victory.

There was little issue for Sunderland - who also put in a five-star performance as they beat Morecambe 5-0 at the Stadium of Light.

Wycombe looked comfortable at half-time as they led Burton 2-0, but Conor Shaughnessy's goal in the 54th minute made things more tense.

However, Gareth Ainsworth's side held on for a victory that kept them towards the top-end of the table.

Mansfield were the only focus in Sky Bet League Two and Stephen McLaughlin's 6th minute strike settled that contest in a 1-0 victory.

Keep an eye on sportinglife.com and our social channels for the next accumulator which will focus on the weekend's action.

FOOTBALL TIPS