Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Tony Fernandes

Former co-chairman Tony Fernandes leaves QPR after 12 years at the club

By Sporting Life
11:53 · MON July 10, 2023

Former QPR co-chairman Tony Fernandes has left the club after 12 years to concentrate on other business interests.

The Sky Bet Championship club have announced the Malaysian businessman “no longer holds any shares in QPR Holdings Limited”.

Fernandes took over Rangers in 2011 along with Ruben Gnanalingam and Kamarudin Meranun but stepped aside as co-chairman in 2018.

He has now decided to leave the Loftus Road outfit altogether.

“My involvement with QPR has been an incredible period of highs and lows,” Fernandes told the club website, qpr.co.uk.

“I am a passionate person and that means the good times have meant so much but, equally, the tough times have hurt.

“This decision to step away is made with a heavy heart. I would like to thank the supporters who I have experienced the last decade of adventures with.

“I will continue to look out for QPR’s results and wish the board nothing but success for the future.”

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS