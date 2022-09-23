Recent meetings between Forest Green and Exeter have tended to be tight affairs, but it could be a different story this time around. George Gamble picks out a best bet.

Ian Burchnall’s side arrive into this one fresh off the back of a 2-1 away win against Newport County in the Papa John's Trophy. They now return to The New Lawn where they have scored in five of their eight games across all competitions so far this term. Meetings between these two have been tense affairs recently, but that could all change here.

Rovers were exceptionally strong last season as they clinched promotion and went up as champions. But the acrimonious departure of manager Rob Edwards to Watford left a bitter taste and Ian Burchnall has been the man tasked with solidifying their status as a League One club. They’ve had a tough time so far and are currently languishing in 22nd place. However, their home matches have been entertaining affairs with four of their five league outings at The New Lawn producing three or more goals in total. We’ve already witnessed Burchnall’s men take on another promoted side in Bristol Rovers where they won 2-1 and now they face the other when they welcome Exeter, a side they also drew 0-0 with towards the back end of the last campaign.

The visitors have fared a bit better after securing three wins from their opening nine matches, and the Grecians will be eyeing this clash as an opportunity to add three more vital points to their tally. In the 18 matches they've played combined, just three clean sheets have been witnessed and Exeter have achieved all of those. Even at this early stage of the new season, both sides are scrapping to earn points. Forest Green have not kept a clean sheet in the league as of yet and it would be a surprise if they managed to earn one here, but they should have enough going forward to cause plenty of problems. The hosts' matches on home turf are averaging 2.8 goals per game and with two untrustworthy defences, the standout pick here has to be backing the OVER 2.5 GOALS market at a generous price of 21/20.

